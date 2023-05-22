PFF ranks Ravens among NFL’s best rosters after draft

Pro Football Focus released their early 2023 roster power rankings following the NFL draft. While there are still numerous roster moves to be made across the league, PFF’s Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman currently place the Baltimore Ravens roster as the eighth-best in the league.

One of the main concerns for the Ravens is their pass rush, which is currently unproven and heavily reliant on the development of Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, entering their third and second seasons, respectively.

“The only returning Ravens defensive linemen to record a 70.0-plus pass-rush grade last season are David Ojabo and Michael Pierce, neither of whom reached 100 total snaps due to injury,” Wasserman and Wyman wrote. “The Ravens are banking on developmental players like Ojabo and 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh to take big leaps forward in 2023.”

Unless the team reunites with Justin Houston or acquires another outside edge rusher, the success of the pass rush remains uncertain.

The Ravens are also in the process of implementing a new offense after Greg Roman’s four-year tenure as offensive coordinator. Adjusting to the new system will take time, and its effectiveness will be a key factor in the team’s performance. Another major question mark revolves around the health and productivity of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“The 30-year-old Beckham hasn’t had a 100-yard receiving game since Week 6 of 2019, so it’s fair to wonder if his best years are behind him,” Wasserman and Wyman wrote.

If Beckham performs well, the Ravens could potentially boast one of the top offenses in the league. However, if injuries or age catch up with him, the offense’s ceiling will be limited.

Despite the additions made to the wide receiver group during the offseason, PFF still highlights the Ravens’ dominant ground game as their biggest strength and a source of optimism. With the return of Lamar Jackson, a healthy J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and an offensive line that ranked second last season, according to PFF, the Ravens’ rushing attack provides a solid foundation for success.

While teams like the Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals, and 49ers hold firm positions at the top of the power rankings, PFF believes the Ravens will comfortably surpass their 8.5 over/under win total with their signings and draft picks. Ravens fans, aware of the team’s history, understand that the primary goal in the coming months will be to avoid injuries and potentially climb up the roster power rankings before the season opener against the Houston Texans.