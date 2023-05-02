Ravens News 5/2: Best/Worst Picks and more

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

“22. Baltimore Ravens Favorite pick: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College No need to overthink this one. Flowers adds another dynamic option to the Ravens’ offense, which will force defenses to cover every inch of the field. With Todd Monken at play caller, QB Lamar Jackson locked in for the next five years and a reworked wide receiver depth chart, the narrative about the Ravens’ offense has taken an optimistic turn. Day 3 pick who could surprise: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford Aside from Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens have several question marks at cornerback and didn’t address the position within the first four rounds. Kelly was a nice addition later in the draft, however. Although he might not have elite speed, his foot quickness helps him mirror routes and stay attached, and his long arms give him a chance to make plays on the football.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

“Baltimore Ravens: C+ Best pick: It was their first one. I really like receiver Zay Flowers for their new offense. New coordinator Todd Monken and Lamar Jackson will come to love this kid. He has the tools to give them a true outside playmaking threat for the next five years or so. Worst Pick: I didn’t like the pick of linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round. He’s inconsistent. By drafting him, they are admitting they missed on 2019 first-round pick Patrick Queen since Simpson will be a replacement in 2024. The Skinny: I liked the pick of Flowers, but the rest of the draft didn’t excite me. Fifth-round corner Kyu Blu Kelly has talent and fits the defense. But there’s not a ton to like about this draft. Then again, the draft was a sideshow this year to getting Lamar Jackson signed just before the draft began. That’s the best thing that happened this past week for the Ravens. That makes them competitive in the AFC North.“

William Moy, PFF

“WR ZAY FLOWERS, BOSTON COLLEGE Drafted: Baltimore Ravens (No. 22) Arguably the most electric receiver in the class, what would we think of Flowers had he been paired with better quarterback play during his college tenure? Despite the subpar signal-caller situation, Flowers ranked fourth among all receivers in this draft class with an average of 2.11 yards per route run since 2019, and his 119 combined first downs and touchdowns over that stretch ranked fourth most. Six wide receivers placed within the top 50 on PFF’s big board, and among them Flowers saw the lowest rate of catchable targets (66.4%).”

Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner

“Outside linebacker Starters: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh Backups: David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson On the bubble: Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon Never rule out a reunion with free agent Justin Houston, who led the team with 9 1/2 sacks last season and has expressed interest in returning for a third year in Baltimore. Even at age 34, he’d round out a strong two-deep at the position. Bowser, Oweh and Ojabo should all be better in 2023 than they were in 2022, when injuries limited them in one way or another. DeCosta said the 6-6 Robinson could be used like Za’Darius Smith was in Baltimore, with coaches moving him wherever he’s most needed along the defensive front. Cornerback Starters: Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Damarion “Pepe” Williams Backups: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kyu Blu Kelly, Kevon Seymour On the bubble: Daryl Worley, Trayvon Mullen, Bopete Keyes Jackson’s extension should give the Ravens the salary cap space they need to sign a cornerback. And, given their depth, they definitely need to sign a cornerback, maybe two. Stephens hasn’t found a home yet in the secondary, while Williams and Davis struggled as rookies. Kelly can contend for playing time, but he could be overmatched physically against the AFC North’s star wide receivers.”

Clifton Brown, BaltimoreRavens.com