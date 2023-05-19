Ravens News 5/19: Joint Practice and more

Danny Heifetz, The Ringer

Cold Feet at the Wedding but Finally Walked Down the Aisle Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson Jackson and the Ravens were once the league’s Cinderella love story. But this offseason, they nearly became a cautionary tale when Jackson got cold feet. He skipped Baltimore’s playoff games in January and asked for a trade in March. Most of the issues came down to Baltimore’s prenup. Jackson apparently balked at not getting offered a fully guaranteed contract, while the Ravens insisted this was standard practice. The Ravens smoothed things over by signing Odell Beckham Jr. as a guilt gift. Then the Eagles and Hurts got hitched in April, and that seemed to change Jackson’s tune, leading him to sign a new five-year contract worth up to $260 million that was extremely similar to Hurts’s deal. Nothing speeds up a couple’s timeline like seeing other people get married.

Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner

Overall, the Ravens finished sixth in the NFL in total sacks (48) despite ranking just 17th in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate and 25th in Pro Football Reference’s pressure rate. Part of the credit goes to their elite run defense, which set up countless second- and third-and-longs. Part of the credit goes to second-level defenders like Queen and Hamilton, who graded out as two of the team’s best pass rushers. Part of the credit goes to defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, whose varied mix of “creepers” and simulated pressures toyed with quarterbacks and pass protections. Next season, though, the Ravens will need more from their edge rushers. Oweh seemed primed for a breakout 2022 after a dominant training camp, but he struggled in the regular season, recording one sack in his first 11 games. Ojabo played just 21 defensive snaps in the regular season. Bowser appeared in nine games, the first time in his career he’s missed more than one in a season. All three ranked among the NFL’s top 61 edge rushers in win rate, according to Pro Football Focus, but none ranked higher than No. 38.

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

Replacing Calais Campbell The Ravens will have to worry about replacing the 5 1/2 sacks they got from veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, who was released in a cost-saving move March 13 and has since signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Campbell was also a respected veteran voice for a young defensive front. Macdonald said the Ravens aren’t looking to replace him as much as they’re relying on a group effort from defensive tackles Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Travis Jones — all 26 or younger — among others. “There’s things he does that not a lot of people can do,” Macdonald said of Campbell. “We have the guys to [replace him], we have a great young core of D-linemen. … We’re flexible with personnel groups, we can sub out and put another outside linebacker in there, a [defensive back] body on the inside.”

Arif Hasan, Pro Football Network

12) Baltimore Ravens Aside from safety, where the Ravens might be elite, Baltimore seems to be average across the board. They should see some upgrade in linebacker play with the addition of Trenton Simpson. They may need a jump in performance from Odafe Oweh to really establish themselves as a high-level defense.