David Ojabo is tired of talking about the Achilles injury: ‘I swear, I feel better’

Football school access at the Baltimore Ravens’ Under Armour Performance Center has focused on outside linebacker David Ojabo. When the defense takes the field and he lines across from former high school teammate Odafe Oweh in drills, television cameras, cell phones and attention direct themselves toward judging his movement. After a few reps, those in attendance make comments on his fluidity and share opinion. But Ojabo, who spoke with the media following Wednesday’s practice, is tired of talking about it.

“Honestly, I’m tired of hearing it. I’m really tired,” Ojabo said. “It’s in my past. I’ve grown from it. It’s made me stronger. And yes, I’m ready to move on from it. I’m 110%”

David Ojabo working with Odafe Oweh pic.twitter.com/nkmu7xojcV — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) May 10, 2023

But if this is the last time Ojabo is willing to talk about it, those in attendance are curious on where he’s at now, and Ojabo passionately shared he’s past the torn Achilles and a better player now.

“I honestly feel better. I swear, I feel better,” Ojabo said.

Ojabo’s confidence could be stemming from the added weight this offseason. According to Ojabo, he gained “probably a solid 10 pounds of muscle.”

“I feel more explosive,” Ojabo said. “And I’m just, like I said, ready to put on a show.”