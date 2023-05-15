Report: CB Marcus Peters visiting with the Raiders

On Monday, The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reported that veteran cornerback Marcus Peters was visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders. Peters is an unrestricted free agent and this marks his first known visit with another team this offseason.

The 30-year-old has been with the Baltimore Ravens since 2019, when the team traded for him in the middle of the season. He quickly assumed a full-time starting role at cornerback and established himself as a key cog on the Ravens’ defense. The Ravens rewarded him with a three-year contract extension worth up $42 million, which is now up.

Baltimore expressed interest in retaining Peters this offseason and the veteran corner had previously stated his desire to stay with the team as well. However, shortly after the draft, the Ravens signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal. They also drafted a player at the position as well in fifth-round pick Kyu Blu Kelly.

In a recent press conference, head coach John Harbaugh said the door “wasn’t closed” for the Ravens to still add to the position, including re-signing Peters as an option. However, today’s news of Peters visiting is a sign that a potential reunion may not be likely. Were Peters to sign with Las Vegas, him and Ya-Sin would be essentially swapping places.

Peters’ asking price may ultimately be too high for the Ravens to meet and he could be interested in a multi-year contract. He didn’t have his best season in 2022 after returning from a torn ACL injury but has proven himself as one of the league’s premier turnover-forcers.

In 37 career games with the Ravens, Peters had eight interceptions, six forced fumbles, scored two touchdowns and recorded 25 pass breakups. With some notable plays in high-stakes games, namely the game-sealing interception in the Ravens’ 2021 playoff victory against the Tennessee Titans, Peters has certainly made a mark in Baltimore.