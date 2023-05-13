Game-by-game predictions for the Ravens 2023 season

Following Thursday’s official NFL schedule release, we now know exactly what the 2023 season has in-store for the Baltimore Ravens. We’re still months out from September so a lot can change around the league landscape between now and the start of the season.

However, while it’s early, let’s take an early crack at running through the Ravens’ entire schedule and predicting each game.

Week 1: Ravens vs. Texans — Sunday, 1:00pm EST

Under John Harbaugh, the Ravens have only lost four season opener games. They’ve historically been successful in Week 1. With Lamar Jackson as the starter, the Ravens are 3-1 in season openers with victories of 49, 32, and 15 points. The Texans won just four games last year and while they should be improved in 2023, the Ravens have a big talent advantage. A rookie quarterback and head coach are unlikely to walk into Baltimore and win to begin the season. Except a decisive victory with big plays from the offense.

Prediction: 31-14 win (1-0)

Week 2: Ravens @ Bengals — Sunday, 1:00pm EST

After a relatively easy matchup in Week 1, the Ravens quickly face a tougher task the following Sunday when they travel to Cincinnati. The Ravens will look to avenge their playoff loss last season in the same stadium with Lamar Jackson back under center. They’ll have a good shot to do so, but the Bengals are a difficult opponent. This figures to be a competitive, down-to-the-wire matchup, but the Ravens could come up just short — with a chance to even the season series later in the year.

Prediction: 21-26 loss (1-1)

Week 3: Ravens vs. Colts — Sunday, 1:00pm EST

The Ravens return back home to host another AFC South foe in Week 3. Like the Texans, the Colts have a first-year head coach and could also be starting a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson. Indianapolis has a better overall roster than Houston, but this still profiles as a winning scenario for the Ravens — whether its Richardson or veteran Gardner Minshew playing quarterback on the other side.

Prediction: 27-17 win (2-1)

Week 4: Ravens @ Browns — Sunday, 1:00pm EST

The Ravens will get their first taste of the Browns in Week 4. They lost in Cleveland last season by a score of 13-3. It’s hard to imagine their offense only scoring a field goal this time around. The Browns will pose a competitive challenge but the Ravens will make one or two plays late to close things out.

Prediction: 24-20 win (3-1)

Week 5: Ravens @ Steelers — Sunday, 1:00pm EST

A second-straight divisional road game is never an easy tout, especially playing in Pittsburgh. This will be the Ravens’ third AFC North matchup within the first five weeks of the season. The Ravens beat the Steelers on the road last season by a narrow score of 16-14. Another low-scoring affair, as is tradition in this rivalry, is within the cards. The Steelers could very well win late via a late field goal or turnover.

Prediction: 17-20 loss (3-2)

Week 6: Ravens vs. Titans — Sunday, 9:30am EST (London)

In Week 6, the Ravens will travel to London for the first time since 2017. That year, they suffered one of the worst losses in franchise history, falling to the Jaguars by an abysmal score of 44-7. This time around should go much better. The Titans know the Ravens well and this has been a competitive matchup in recent years. Tennessee’s offense in 2023 figures to be challenged against this Ravens’ defense, though, while Jackson and company should be able to score a few times in front of the overseas crowd.

Prediction: 28-14 win (4-2)

Week 7: Ravens vs. Lions — Sunday, 1:00pm EST

It’d be nice for the Ravens to have a bye week after their London trip, but instead they return home to host the Lions in an early afternoon game. The Ravens have had the Lions’ number historically, recently thanks to Justin Tucker’s heroics. This year’s Detroit squad is dangerous, though, and could potentially win their division. A potential London hangover combined with the quality of opponent gives this “trap game” possibilities.

Prediction: 24-21 loss (4-3)

Week 8: Ravens @ Cardinals — Sunday, 4:25pm EST

The Ravens will head back on the road in Week 8, traveling to Arizona for the first time in the regular season since 2015. Despite the potential for a Marquise Brown “revenge” game and the chance of Kyler Murray being back healthy by this time, the Ravens should be able to win here pretty convincingly. The Cardinals’ roster is a bit in-flux and they have a rookie head coach at the helm.

Prediction: 28-17 win (5-3)

Week 9: Ravens vs. Seahawks — Sunday, 1:00pm EST

Week 9 will be the first of a three-game homestand, starting with a tilt against the Seahawks. Seattle was a surprise team in 2022 led by a resurgent Geno Smith season at quarterback. They added some more talent this offseason and their talented passing attack will be a test for the Ravens’ secondary. While they may score 20+ points, the Ravens should be able to move the ball as well against this Seahawks’ defense.

Prediction: 30-23 win (6-3)

Week 10: Ravens vs. Browns — Sunday, 1:00pm EST

The Browns gave the Ravens a tough matchup in Baltimore last year, but the Ravens managed to escape with a three-point victory. Off back-to-back wins with the Bengals next on the schedule, the Ravens could fall victim to another letdown spot here. Also, the Browns are more than formidable.

Prediction: 23-20 loss (6-4)

Week 11: Ravens vs. Bengals — Thursday, 8:15pm EST

This is definitely a game the Ravens will have circled on their calendar, especially if they were to lose to the Bengals in Week 2. Playing a talented Cincinnati team on a short week is a challenge, but its also a primetime spot at home — where the Ravens have done well under Harbaugh. The Ravens beat the Bengals 19-17 in this same scenario in 2022 and another close win should be within reason. A win here would be awfully important for divisional standings and tiebreaker implications.

Prediction: 25-20 win (7-4)

Week 12: Ravens @ Chargers — Sunday. 8:20pm EST

The Ravens will travel to SoFi Stadium for the first time ever in Week 12 to take on the Chargers. A few extra days of rest should serve them well. However, this is also off a high-stakes matchup against the Bengals and their last game before the bye week, so its set up for a bit of a letdown spot as well. It should be close and while the Chargers don’t have a great home field advantage, Justin Herbert and company will pose a challenge.

Prediction: 22-26 loss (7-5)

Week 13: Bye week

Week 14: Ravens vs. Rams — Sunday, 1:00pm EST

The Rams are entering a bit of a rebuilding phase. Top-end talent in Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford still make them formidable, but their roster beyond that is now very young and unproven. Off a bye week, the Ravens should be able to secure a convincing victory at home.

Prediction: 31-17 win (8-5)

Week 15: Ravens @ Jaguars — Sunday, 8:20pm EST

The sight of Jackson’s last full start in 2022 was Jacksonville, where the Ravens blew a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter and lost by one point. Jackson was visibly frustrated after that game, so he’ll be motivated for a different result. A primetime road game against an up-and-coming Jaguars team, led by talented quarterback Trevor Lawrence, is not an easy challenge. The Ravens’ defense will not squander another lead this time around.

Prediction: 27-21 win (9-5)

Week 16: Ravens @ 49ers — Monday, 8:15pm EST

This is probably the biggest game on the Ravens’ 2023 schedule. A west coast trip for a Christmas Day matchup with the 49ers is an eventful matchup. A Ravens victory here would be a great holiday gift, but unfortunately that won’t come easy. The 49ers have one of the league’s best defenses and have proven to be a winning team regardless of who is playing quarterback. This will be a big test for the Ravens’ offense. It’s reasonable to expect them to come up just short in this game.

Prediction: 23-19 loss (9-6)

Week 17: Ravens vs. Dolphins — Sunday, 1:00pm EST

Perhaps no loss in recent memory was more deflating than the Ravens’ collapse against the Dolphins in Week 2 of 2022 — the sight of their 28-point blown lead at home. The Ravens’ defeat in Miami on Thursday night in 2021 also ranks highly. Needless to say, the Ravens are due for a win against this opponent badly. Miami’s high-octane offense is legitimate and this game should have serious playoff implications. The Ravens will exorcise some demons and come out on top.

Prediction: 28-23 win (10-6)

Week 18: Ravens vs. Steelers — Sunday, 1:00pm EST

The Ravens have not beaten the Steelers at home since 2019. In 2021, the Steelers’ 16-13 overtime win over the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium eliminated Baltimore from playoff contention. Another instance of the Ravens being due for a win and in this spot, they could be playing to secure a division title or at least lock down a postseason berth. They’ll avoid a series sweep at the hands of Pittsburgh and handle business to close out the season.

Prediction: 24-17 win (11-6)