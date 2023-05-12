Ravens News 5/12: Schedule Takeaways and more

Wasserman & Wyman, PFF

Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner

“You’d like to be able to spread the field, use every blade of grass. What dictates that? Your ability to function doing that, having enough players that a defense would have to respect using all that, which is true. You’d love to be able to have weapons where they have to defend every skill player that you have. So that’s exactly right, but then what takes you out of that?” “The more spread out you get, the more you have to put on your quarterback in terms of issues in the run game or RPOs [run-pass options],” Monken said. “So the more condensed you are, sometimes you can protect gaps and protect the quarterback a little bit more. So some of that is reliant on the players that you have and the abilities that they have.” If the Ravens need a proof of concept for Jackson’s potential in a spread attack, they need only look at 2019, his NFL Most Valuable Player season. For all the dynamism that Jackson brought to a smashmouth rushing offense, his contributions in obvious passing situations often went overlooked. In 119 drop-backs in empty formations — no running backs by his side, five receivers typically spread out around him — Jackson went 70-for-101 (69.3%) for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, according to Sports Info Solutions, good for a passer rating of 123.7. Just for good measure, he also scrambled 13 times in empty formations for 149 yards.

Jamison Hensley, ESPN

Biggest takeaway A brutal road stretch to begin the season. In the first six weeks, the Ravens play their three AFC North rivals on the road and then play in London, where they suffered their worst loss of the 15-year John Harbaugh era in 2017 (a 44-17 loss to the Jaguars). But the travel is the most daunting part. Baltimore faces one 2022 playoff team in the first eight weeks and could go against two rookie QBs drafted in the top 5 in the first three weeks in the Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud (picked second) and the Indianapolis Colts’ Anthony Richardson (picked fourth). The Ravens chose not to take their bye after their international game after doing some research. Baltimore’s bye comes in Week 13, which provides an extended rest. After a Thursday night game against the Bengals (Nov. 16), the Ravens play one game in a 23-day stretch before finishing out the final five games of the regular season. Bold prediction Jackson not only plays in December but goes undefeated in the month.

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic