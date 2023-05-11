Ravens open as big favorites in 2023 season opener vs. Texans

The 2023 regular season schedule has been released and the Baltimore Ravens Week 1 opponent has been announced. They’ll be at home to take on the Houston Texans, and DraftKings sportsbook sees the Ravens seizing victory.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -9

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -390, Texans +320

The Ravens tend to perform well against rookie quarterbacks and this will be C.J. Stroud’s first career NFL start. I’d expect Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald to use the full extent of his talented defense to start hot. Also, look for the edge rushers David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh to pursue a tone-setting Week 1. That won’t be easy, though, with left tackle Laremy Tunsil being one of the best in the NFL at stonewalling rushers.

Looking over the past six years, it’s understandable why the oddsmakers would put such a sizable line in favor of the Ravens. They’ve outscored their Week 1 opponents 215-61, with 33 of those points allowed coming in their only Week 1 loss over the past six seasons.

