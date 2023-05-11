 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Ravens 2023 schedule released

The Baltimore Ravens 2023-2024 regular season schedule has been released

By Kyle P Barber
No more leaks. No more rumors. After a week of build up and anticipation, the NFL has released the 2023-2024 NFL regular season schedule. With it, the Baltimore Ravens and their fans now know who they’re playing and when.

Ravens Preseason Schedule 2023

DATE OPPONENT PLACE TIME
Fri. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES M&T BANK STADIUM 7 p.m.
Mon. at Washington Commanders FedEx Field 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Sat. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium TBD

Ravens 2023 Regular Season Schedule

WEEK DATE DATE OPPONENT PLACE TIME (Network)
1 Sun. Sept. 10 HOUSTON TEXANS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (CBS)
2 Sun. Sept. 17 at Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium 1 p.m. (CBS)
3 Sun. Sept. 24 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (CBS)
4 Sun. Oct. 1 at Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Stadium 1 p.m. (CBS)
5 Sun. Oct. 8* at Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium 1 p.m. (CBS)
6 Sun. Oct. 15 vs. Tennessee Titans (London) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)
7 Sun. Oct. 22* DETROIT LIONS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (FOX)
8 Sun. Oct. 29* at Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium 1 p.m. (CBS)
9 Sun. Nov. 5* SEATTLE SEAHAWKS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (CBS)
10 Sun. Nov. 12* CLEVELAND BROWNS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (FOX)
11 Thurs. Nov. 16 CINCINNATI BENGALS M&T BANK STADIUM 8:15 p.m. (Prime)
12 Sun. Nov. 26* at Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
13 Sun. Dec. 3 BYE
14 Sun. Dec. 10* LOS ANGELES RAMS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (FOX)
15 Sun. Dec. 17* at Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
16 Mon. Dec. 25 at San Francisco 49ers Levi’s Stadium 8:15 p.m. (ABC)
17 Sun. Dec. 31* MIAMI DOLPHINS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (CBS)
18 TBD TBD* PITTSBURGH STEELERS M&T BANK STADIUM TBD

Quick Notes

  • The Ravens will play on Christmas Day for the third time in team history.
  • Right now, the Ravens are scheduled for four primetime games. Will flex scheduling, there could be more. Especially when Week 18 is a division matchup against the Steelers.
  • A Week 13 bye is awfully late in the season for a team that will be taking numerous trips to the West Coast and a Week 6 round trip to London.
  • The Ravens second game against the Cincinnati Bengals is a rough one, seeing as it’s four days after they play the Browns. However, a three-game homestand is far superior than traveling.
  • Final two games are at home following their Christmas matchup in San Francisco. Good way to to end the season.

