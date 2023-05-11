Baltimore Ravens 2023 schedule released

No more leaks. No more rumors. After a week of build up and anticipation, the NFL has released the 2023-2024 NFL regular season schedule. With it, the Baltimore Ravens and their fans now know who they’re playing and when.

Ravens Preseason Schedule 2023 DATE OPPONENT PLACE TIME DATE OPPONENT PLACE TIME Fri. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES M&T BANK STADIUM 7 p.m. Mon. at Washington Commanders FedEx Field 8:15 p.m. (ESPN) Sat. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium TBD

Ravens 2023 Regular Season Schedule WEEK DATE DATE OPPONENT PLACE TIME (Network) WEEK DATE DATE OPPONENT PLACE TIME (Network) 1 Sun. Sept. 10 HOUSTON TEXANS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (CBS) 2 Sun. Sept. 17 at Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium 1 p.m. (CBS) 3 Sun. Sept. 24 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (CBS) 4 Sun. Oct. 1 at Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Stadium 1 p.m. (CBS) 5 Sun. Oct. 8* at Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium 1 p.m. (CBS) 6 Sun. Oct. 15 vs. Tennessee Titans (London) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 9:30 a.m. (NFLN) 7 Sun. Oct. 22* DETROIT LIONS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (FOX) 8 Sun. Oct. 29* at Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium 1 p.m. (CBS) 9 Sun. Nov. 5* SEATTLE SEAHAWKS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (CBS) 10 Sun. Nov. 12* CLEVELAND BROWNS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (FOX) 11 Thurs. Nov. 16 CINCINNATI BENGALS M&T BANK STADIUM 8:15 p.m. (Prime) 12 Sun. Nov. 26* at Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium 8:20 p.m. (NBC) 13 Sun. Dec. 3 BYE 14 Sun. Dec. 10* LOS ANGELES RAMS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (FOX) 15 Sun. Dec. 17* at Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field 8:20 p.m. (NBC) 16 Mon. Dec. 25 at San Francisco 49ers Levi’s Stadium 8:15 p.m. (ABC) 17 Sun. Dec. 31* MIAMI DOLPHINS M&T BANK STADIUM 1 p.m. (CBS) 18 TBD TBD* PITTSBURGH STEELERS M&T BANK STADIUM TBD

