Baltimore Ravens 2023 schedule released

No more leaks. No more rumors. After a week of build up and anticipation, the NFL has released the 2023-2024 NFL regular season schedule. With it, the Baltimore Ravens and their fans now know who they’re playing and when.
Ravens Preseason Schedule 2023
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|PLACE
|TIME
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|PLACE
|TIME
|Fri.
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|M&T BANK STADIUM
|7 p.m.
|Mon.
|at Washington Commanders
|FedEx Field
|8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Sat.
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
|TBD
Ravens 2023 Regular Season Schedule
|WEEK
|DATE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|PLACE
|TIME (Network)
|WEEK
|DATE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|PLACE
|TIME (Network)
|1
|Sun.
|Sept. 10
|HOUSTON TEXANS
|M&T BANK STADIUM
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|2
|Sun.
|Sept. 17
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|Paycor Stadium
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|3
|Sun.
|Sept. 24
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|M&T BANK STADIUM
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|4
|Sun.
|Oct. 1
|at Cleveland Browns
|Cleveland Browns Stadium
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|5
|Sun.
|Oct. 8*
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|Acrisure Stadium
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|6
|Sun.
|Oct. 15
|vs. Tennessee Titans (London)
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|9:30 a.m. (NFLN)
|7
|Sun.
|Oct. 22*
|DETROIT LIONS
|M&T BANK STADIUM
|1 p.m. (FOX)
|8
|Sun.
|Oct. 29*
|at Arizona Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|9
|Sun.
|Nov. 5*
|SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|M&T BANK STADIUM
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|10
|Sun.
|Nov. 12*
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|M&T BANK STADIUM
|1 p.m. (FOX)
|11
|Thurs.
|Nov. 16
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|M&T BANK STADIUM
|8:15 p.m. (Prime)
|12
|Sun.
|Nov. 26*
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
|8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|13
|Sun.
|Dec. 3
|BYE
|
|
|14
|Sun.
|Dec. 10*
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|M&T BANK STADIUM
|1 p.m. (FOX)
|15
|Sun.
|Dec. 17*
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|TIAA Bank Field
|8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|16
|Mon.
|Dec. 25
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Levi’s Stadium
|8:15 p.m. (ABC)
|17
|Sun.
|Dec. 31*
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|M&T BANK STADIUM
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|18
|TBD
|TBD*
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|M&T BANK STADIUM
|TBD
Quick Notes
- The Ravens will play on Christmas Day for the third time in team history.
- Right now, the Ravens are scheduled for four primetime games. Will flex scheduling, there could be more. Especially when Week 18 is a division matchup against the Steelers.
- A Week 13 bye is awfully late in the season for a team that will be taking numerous trips to the West Coast and a Week 6 round trip to London.
- The Ravens second game against the Cincinnati Bengals is a rough one, seeing as it’s four days after they play the Browns. However, a three-game homestand is far superior than traveling.
- Final two games are at home following their Christmas matchup in San Francisco. Good way to to end the season.
Loading comments...