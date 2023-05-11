2023 NFL schedule leaks, rumors: Tracking Baltimore Ravens games, dates

The Baltimore Ravens 2023 schedule will be released by 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, but there are expected to be leaks throughout the day. The NFL has already revealed games, and are planning to do so throughout the course of the afternoon.

The Ravens opponents for the 2023 season have already been finalized, all that’s left is where and when they’ll be facing one another. As a reminder, here are the opponents for the upcoming season.

Home: Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals

Away: San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals

Ravens schedule rumor tracker

The Ravens will play in London this year, against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

The Baltimore Ravens will NOT have a bye week after Titans in London Week 6. Home game at 1 p.m. for Week 7 [Barber]

2023 Schedule thus far:

Week 1 —

Week 2 —

Week 3 —

Week 4 —

Week 5 —

Week 6 — at Titans — Sunday, October 15, 10:30 a.m. ET — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Week 7 — vs. _______ — Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m. ET —

Week 8 —

Week 9 —

Week 10 —

Week 11 —

Week 12 —

Week 13 —

Week 14 —

Week 15 —

Week 16 —

Week 17 —

Week 18 —