Ravens News 5/11: Strength of Schedule and more

“You’re paid to move the football and score, and that’s a lot easier with talented players,” Monken said. ”As I always say, ‘Cookies take better with sugar than they do with vinegar.’ So, you surround yourself with sugar.” “It’s early because we’ve only really been on the field now [for] a week and a half, so we’re just in the infant stages of doing some of that,” Monken said. “In terms of the installs, game dictates tempo, players dictate tempo. So, as we move forward, we’ll have a better idea in terms of where that presents itself for us. “We’re excited about the guys that are here, and I know they’re working hard. It is voluntary, but we’re excited about the guys that are here. I do think that we’ll be able to get those guys here hopefully in a short amount of time, but until that happens, we’ll get up to speed with the guys we have.” “Whenever you acquire talent, I think that’s what you’re always trying to do,” Monken said. “Where can put those players in the best position to showcase their talent? A space player like Zay, you have to be creative in ways to get him the ball and showcase that.”

William Moy, PFF

BALTIMORE RAVENS: FB PATRICK RICARD 2022 PFF Grade: 71.2 There were only 13 fullbacks to see the field for at least 100 snaps last season. Ricard led the position with 747 snaps, 137 more than Kyle Juszczyk — who was second among the position in snaps — saw a season ago. Among that group of 13 fullbacks, outside of Ricard, there were just two players to eclipse a 60.0 run-blocking grade — and both did so playing a limited sample of snaps. Ricard towered over his peers with an 88.6 run-blocking grade on 450 run-block snaps.

Luke Jackson, PressBox

The Ravens are holding 10 voluntary OTA workouts from May 22 to June 9 and mandatory minicamp from June 13-15, so the time for Ricard and his teammates to hit the field and begin showing how they fit into the 2023 offense is quickly approaching. As for now, the fullback is getting a feel for the offense. “Right now I’m just trying to learn the playbook as best I can and try to show my ability to where he can see what I can do,” Ricard said. “I have film to back it up for the last number of years that you can see anyway, but I think just him seeing me in person is going to help just etch my role more so, but definitely excited with this offense and all the changes that are happening. I think it’s going to be good for us.” “I think everything’s going to be smooth going forward between everyone. I think everyone’s happy,” Ricard said. “There were so many great things that were happening leading up to his signing, so it’s just kind of like the cherry on top of everything that’s gone down with improving with the coaches and players, just everything that’s happened with this team. I really feel now with Lamar back we’re definitely a Super Bowl contender with all the other moves that have happened.”

Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner

“We look forward to taking on the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” Ravens president Sashi Brown said in a statement. “It’s exciting to witness and play a role in the NFL’s rise in popularity across the globe. This is an incredible opportunity to play in front of and connect with Ravens fans in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe.” The game marks the Ravens’ second-ever international game, and first since a blowout loss in 2017 to the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium, 44-7. It’s also one of eight road games on the Ravens’ schedule, which will be released in full on Thursday night. The Titans finished last season 7-10, with seven straight losses to end the year. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the last year of his contract and rookie Will Levis expected to push for playing time, this could be a transition year for Tennessee, even in the shaky AFC South.

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun