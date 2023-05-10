Baltimore Ravens face Tennessee Titans in London for Week 6 of 2023 NFL Season

The NFL schedule has slowly matriculated and the international series games have been released. This year, it will include the Ravens, as they head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

This will be the second international game played by the Ravens. In 2017, they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium, suffering a 44-7 defeat.

“We look forward to taking on the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” Ravens President Sashi Brown stated. “It’s exciting to witness and play a role in the NFL’s rise in popularity across the globe. This is an incredible opportunity to play in front of and connect with Ravens fans in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe.”

This game has been ruled an away game for the Ravens, meaning they will get their nine home games for the 2023 regular season. This could be a sign the Ravens have a Week 7 bye, but it’s not a certainty. In 2017, the Ravens requested to not have their bye week following their international game. But, that would have placed their bye week at Week 4, rather early in the NFL season. A Week 7 bye is still early, but more fathomable.