According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Ravens will not pick up the fifth-year option of inside linebacker Patrick Queen’s contract.

The Ravens will not pick up Patrick Queen’s fifth/year option, source says. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 1, 2023

The deadline to pick up the option was Tuesday, May 2 at 4 p.m. ET. According to overthecap.com, the option would cost the Ravens $12.722 million. Now, Queen will become a free agent following the 2023 season.

The news was expected as Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta declined to commit to the option after multiple times being asked about it. This, paired with the record-setting contract the Ravens gave inside linebacker Roquan Smith following their trade of two draft picks to acquire Smith gave hint the team wasn’t satisfied with Queen’s production.

Then on Friday, the Ravens used their only draft pick on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft to select inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, rather than take one of the many cornerbacks available at No. 86 overall. When Simpson was picked, Queen gave his reaction on Twitter.

Last season, Queen thrived when paired with Smith. In their nine games together, Queen produced 64 tackles, six quarterback hits, four passes defensed two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks. From Week 9-18, Queen became the No. 15 linebacker per PFF, with a 76.7 overall grade and a top 10 coverage linebacker, with a 75.7 grade.

Since Queen was drafted in 2020, he’s not missed a game, starting in all 50 contests.