Ravens leap into top 10 post-draft NFL power rankings

Back in March, power rankings were uncertain how to place the Ravens, as quarterback Lamar Jackson and the team were seemingly at odds, with only a non-exclusive franchise tag holding them together. Now, things have changed with the Ravens making moves to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., agreeing to a long-term deal with Jackson and delivering a solid draft, headlined by wide receiver Zay Flowers. All of which culminated in NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus seeing the Ravens land firmly in the top 10 of his post-draft NFL power rankings.

Baltimore Ravens — Rank: 7 (Previously: 13)

“Everything In Its Right Place. Lamar Jackson is back with his flock on a historic new contract, and the clouds have parted in an instant above Charm City,” Hanzus wrote. “Baltimore used the top of its draft on Boston College star Zay Flowers, a dynamic playmaker who joins a wide receiver room that has more talent than it did at any previous time during Jackson’s tenure as starter. Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman are a legit trio, while Mark Andrews returns as one of the best playmaking tight ends in the sport. Lamar got his money (well, most of it) ... and the supporting cast he’s desired for years. It’s time for the Ravens’ offense to fly again.”

It’s clear the Ravens are in championship contention, but the competition they face is fierce. Seven of Hanzus’ 10 teams are in the AFC, and one of them, the Cincinnati Bengals, are in the AFC North.

Cincinnati Bengals — Rank: 3 (Previously: 3)

“There was loads of speculation entering the draft that Cincinnati would make a move to replace Joe Mixon, the veteran running back who’s coming off a down season and is currently facing criminal charges for an off-field incident,” Hanzus wrote. “Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs — the top running backs in this draft class — each came off the board long before Cincinnati came on the clock Thursday night, removing any Mixon-related drama in Round 1. The team did select Illinois RB Chase Brown in the fifth round on Saturday, but the day ended with head coach Zac Taylor throwing his support behind his incumbent starter.”

Bringing up the rear in the power rankings are the Pittsburgh Steelers (15) and the Cleveland Browns (21).