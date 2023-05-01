Report: Giants tried trading up for wide receiver Zay Flowers

On Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft, the Ravens landed their favorite wide receiver on the board in Zay Flowers. According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, they also landed the New York Giants’ coveted receiver, as league sources believe Giants general manager Joe Schoen was attempting to trade up for Flowers.

“Conversations with league sources indicated the Giants actively pursued opportunities to trade up, having discussions with at least one team picking in the middle of the first round,” Duggan wrote. “A source from another team believes the Giants were trying to move up to land Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.”

After the Ravens picked Flowers with the No. 22 pick and the Vikings poached USC wide receiver Jordan Addison a pick later, the Giants, who held the No. 25 overall pick, gave two picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars to go up one spot and take Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.