A Way Too Early 2024 Mock Draft

Who doesn’t love the draft? The anticipation, the thought of improving your team, young men getting their chance to live out their childhood dreams. In fact, we love the draft so much, that even though the 2023 draft just ended and the 2024 draft is a year away, we’re gonna do a mock right now.

This will be a seven-round mock done on Pro Football Network’s simulator. It will also be based on the Ravens' free agents for the 2024 season. That includes quarterback Tyler Huntley, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay, guard Kevin Zeitler, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, and Broderick Washington, linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, and safeties Geno Stone and Ar’Darius Washington.

For this exercise, with 14 free agents, we will only assume one re-signing and that will be Justin Madubuike. With nobody in the wings to take over at 3-technique, Madubuike plays a position more likely to be re-signed, unlike running back. With that, we will begin the way too early 2024 Mock Draft:

DISCLAIMER: The simulator controls where the Ravens pick, suspend reality a touch. The Ravens traded their 6th-round pick to the Browns and are likely to gain a 4th-round compensatory pick for Ben Powers.

Round 1, Pick 24: Tony Grimes, CB, Texas A&M

Grimes is a three-year player for North Carolina who transferred to Texas A&M for his senior year in hopes of being a key cog of that defense and raising his draft stock. With fluid and explosive movement skills at 6’, Grimes is effective in the slot and has the versatility to play outside as well. With a good year at A&M, Grimes should cement his status as a first-rounder and be able to impact any team he goes to immediately.

112. Tony Grimes - CB, North Carolina



High ranking HS recruit who reclassified. Still just 21. Great length and speed to emerge as a legit starter with development. Fluid hips and a long stride who does his best damage in Man Coverage. pic.twitter.com/73JdkXZTb4 — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) November 11, 2022

Round 2, Pick 56: Ja’Corey Brooks, WR, Alabama

Alabama strikes again. Expect Brooks to be a fast riser in the draft and to likely go higher than this. But for now, Brooks reinforces a receiving corps could be losing four guys who were on the roster in 2022 or signed for 2023. Brooks is 6’2 and fills an immediate size need for a short receiving room. A large catch radius and proven ability to adjust to the ball should give immediate snaps to the ‘Bama playmaker.

Round 3, Pick 87: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Williams is a compact defensive lineman who profiles well as a run-stopper. While his pass rush prowess needs improvement, a strong junior year for the Buckeye could help boost his stock. In the meantime, Williams could fill out a limited snap rotational role for the Ravens, stacking in behind the re-signed Justin Madubuike, future third-year pro Travis Jones, and hopefully a veteran.

How about Tyleik Williams on that possession⁉️@tyleikk x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/zp8cFkAXxx — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 29, 2022

Round 4, Pick 120: Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas

The Ravens continue to change their ways, attacking the wide receiver room to support Lamar Jackson and Todd Monken. Whittington is returning for his fifth year at Texas. He gained a true role in his fourth year, nabbing 45 catches. Whittington has strong hands and is capable of making guys miss and breaking tackles as a former running back. A physical player, he should quickly gain a special teams role.

Jordan Whittington is one tough dude to tackle on @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/Op0w6wmr0W — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2021

Round 5, Pick 152: Treshaun Ward, RB, Kansas State

Ward is another fifth-year senior, transferring to Kansas State. With Justice Hill the only signed back for 2024, adding depth will be important. Hopefully, the Ravens try to keep J.K. Dobbins, or maybe newly signed UDFA Keaton Mitchell works out, but until then, we must look forward. Ward is an enticing prospect, who finished second in rushing yards at Florida State last year and should get the lead back opportunity at Kansas State to boost his draft stock.

TRESHAUN WARD! TIE GAME



pic.twitter.com/PuWZoA1GW1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 30, 2022

Round 6, Pick 184: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

This is up in the air pick. Moore could return to Alabama in his fourth year, blow it up and become a first-round pick. For now, injuries have left evaluators puzzled at his game. He lacks the explosiveness to play free safety, the size to play strong safety, the physical strength to play as a pure nickel, and hasn’t had time to establish himself as a corner. Moore’s roll in 2023 will determine to his draft stock in 2024.

Happy Birthday Malachi Moore ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5F44ZrMK6s — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) September 13, 2021

Round 7, Pick 216: Rondell Bothroyd, EDGE, Oklahoma

Bothroyd had an excellent and productive five seasons at Wake Forest and is using his COVID-19 waiver to have a sixth at Oklahoma. If his production stays the same or even elevates, expect Bothroyd to go much earlier. Here though, the Ravens are getting a solid run defender who could be a moderate pass rusher at the next level. Explosive but lacks real athletic bend to be elite.

Wake Forest’s Rondell Bothroyd took down the RB and the QB in one swoop



(via @WakeFB) pic.twitter.com/JyoYmZdtv3 — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) November 6, 2021

Round 7, Pick 218: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

This is a bit of a fan service pick, but with Tyler Huntley gone, the Ravens will need competition for the backup quarterback spot. Who better than Maryland celebrity Taulia? A mobile quarterback who’s built to break tackles and take hits, Taulia has an accurate arm but likely lacks the size and arm strength to be profiled as a future NFL starter. He could compete as one of the best backups in the NFL if drafted into the correct system.