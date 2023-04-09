Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. have ‘had conversations about winning Super Bowl in Baltimore’

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had multiple conversations with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. leading up to Beckham signing with the Ravens Sunday evening.

Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. have had multiple conversations during OBJ’s free agency about teaming up together and winning a Super Bowl with the #Ravens, according to sources familiar with the situation.



Shortly after it was announced that Beckham signed in Baltimore, Jackson posted screenshots of FaceTime’s with Beckham to his Instagram.

After the Ravens use of the non-exclusive franchise tag granted Jackson the ability to negotiate an offer sheet with other teams there’s been radio silence about Jackson’s potential future from Baltimore. The Ravens even declined to answer questions pertaining to Jackson at a recent pre-draft press conference, leading to further speculation whether the relationship between the star quarterback and franchise reached a boiling point.

With Jackson and Beckham seemingly thick as thieves, even reportedly in cahoots plotting how to bring a Super Bowl to Baltimore, perhaps the Ravens and Jackson are in the final stages of a two-year contract negotiation saga. This feels like a major step towards resolution, particularly one with a happy ending between Jackson and the Ravens, which has felt like an improbability at times. For Jackson to draw Beckham to Baltimore, celebrate his signing, the Ravens to post it on their socials, then Jackson to play elsewhere? That simply wouldn’t add up. It appears Jackson plans on connecting with Beckham in Baltimore on Sunday’s this fall.