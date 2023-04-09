 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The NFL World Reacts to the Ravens signing WR Odell Beckham Jr.

News of OBJ to the Ravens hits the main outlets

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A deal made on Easter seeing the Ravens sign WR Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t slow the world of football down from reacting to the news. Members of the Ravens, the NFL and media all shared their thoughts on the acquisition of OBJ to the Ravens.

Many have alluded to the signing being a move to bridge the gap between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. It seems that’s a consideration for Beckham Jr., too. The speculation from countless media members ensued.

A few Ravens shared their excitement for the move, including wide receiver Rashod Bateman, fullback Patrick Ricard, punter Jordan Stout and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Also, there may be hint towards Beckham’s jersey number.

Many are surprised by the contract amount, and the structure.

Former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson also chimed in with support of the news.

And, for good measure, there’s a wonderful throwback from OBJ in 2018.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...