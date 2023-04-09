The NFL World Reacts to the Ravens signing WR Odell Beckham Jr.

A deal made on Easter seeing the Ravens sign WR Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t slow the world of football down from reacting to the news. Members of the Ravens, the NFL and media all shared their thoughts on the acquisition of OBJ to the Ravens.

Many have alluded to the signing being a move to bridge the gap between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. It seems that’s a consideration for Beckham Jr., too. The speculation from countless media members ensued.

We gon seee… — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 9, 2023

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has been in frequent communication with Odell Beckham Jr, pitching him on the idea of coming to Baltimore, the support he would have with the team and the necessity of helping to square things with Lamar Jackson as well. Source confirms 1y up 18M. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 9, 2023

Amazing job by Ravens GM Eric Decosta signing OBJ. Adds Super Bowl Experience and game breaking ability to their WR room. Having OBJ, Bateman, Mark Andrews, JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Likely and Duvernay allows this offensive to attack from every direction. NOW SIGN LAMAR JACKSON. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 9, 2023

Let’s pray for the health of the guys! They will be ready to roll by the time the season starts. Bateman and Beckham can be a special duo in Baltimore.



Let’s hope Lamar gets his money! pic.twitter.com/D12aUSi2vM — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 9, 2023

Beckham secured a stronger deal than some teams thought he would. Now, Ravens secure weapon for OC Todd Monken’s offense while giving Lamar Jackson more targets should he return. https://t.co/9bIqXolnvX — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 9, 2023

If…



-Lamar is back

-Bateman is healthy

-Odell is healthy



A Todd Monken-led Ravens offense could be very fun to watch. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 9, 2023

Not sure if Odell would be going to Baltimore if he wasn’t sure that Lamar was going back too — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 9, 2023

Gotta think Odell knows something as it relates to Lamar — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) April 9, 2023

A few Ravens shared their excitement for the move, including wide receiver Rashod Bateman, fullback Patrick Ricard, punter Jordan Stout and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

! — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) April 9, 2023

I LIKE THAT — Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) April 9, 2023

Want to be best friends and win a Super Bowl?? Let’s get it..! https://t.co/jawPm7dij5 — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 10, 2023

All NFL free agents it’s time to #CometotheRavens — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 9, 2023

Also, there may be hint towards Beckham’s jersey number.

#0 or #7 tufffff — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 29, 2023

Many are surprised by the contract amount, and the structure.

The key phrase for n ANY NFL contract https://t.co/e6kpDNLXwp — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 9, 2023

That's a great contract for obj. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 9, 2023

Assuming 4 added void yrs to reach the max proration of 5 yrs, OBJ will have a 2023 Cap # of $3.932M. HOWEVER, if so, and if he is not extended before the 2024 season, he will count as $11.068M in dead money on the 2024 Cap. Oh boy. https://t.co/ooIS2T5zY7 — Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) April 10, 2023

Least Ravens-like move and contract in a long time — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) April 9, 2023

Former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson also chimed in with support of the news.

I like this ❗️ https://t.co/RcyMjDxuKF — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) April 9, 2023

And, for good measure, there’s a wonderful throwback from OBJ in 2018.