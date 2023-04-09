Report: Signing of Odell Beckham Jr. an attempt to ‘square things up’ with QB Lamar Jackson

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Sunday signing of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is an attempt to ‘square things up’ with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has been in frequent communication with Odell Beckham Jr, pitching him on the idea of coming to Baltimore, the support he would have with the team and the necessity of helping to square things with Lamar Jackson as well. Source confirms 1y up 18M. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 9, 2023

Interestingly, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was “frequently” involved in the communication with Beckham Jr., and pitching him on playing for the Ravens. It’s not often we’ve heard Bisciotti be so hands on in situations.

It’s clear the Ravens are hoping to bring Jackson back for the 2023 season, as they’ve stated as much throughout the offseason. Though Jackson’s name wasn’t uttered by the team, they stood by their previous comments, which are of the position that the Ravens expect to see Jackson remain a Raven for the 2023 NFL season. Though that was the position prior to Jackson announcing he requested a trade, in general manager Eric DeCosta’s recent media availability during the Pre-Draft Press Conference, he stated the team “deferred” to their previous questions and answers.

There has been no reaction to the acquisition of Beckham Jr. from Jackson yet. Certainly, it will be monitored by all.