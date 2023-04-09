Ravens sign WR Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal includes $15 million guaranteed.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-year deal with the Ravens is said to include $15 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/sMwxmp1R2a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2023

The @Ravens met Odell Beckham's asking price of $15 million, to take him off the market just as he was scheduled to visit the Jets. That'll be his base pay in Baltimore, with another $3 million available in incentives.



The team met with @OBJ at the owners meetings in Arizona. https://t.co/xRDLoPvJJ5 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 9, 2023

Beckham Jr. has been a sought-after free agent for some time now, and after months long discussions, including visits with the New York Jets. In the end, the Ravens net the big-name star.

With the addition of Beckham Jr., the Ravens have now appear to have retooled their wide receiver room, boasting Rashod Bateman, Beckham Jr., Devin Duvernay and Nelson Agholor. This unit, you’d imagine, will pair strongly with the tight end trio of Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.

The money is going to become a big focus as to the impact of such a deal. Depending upon the guaranteed money and signing bonus, the acquisition may end up costing a cut or two to make room. More importantly, what are the escalators that can turn this deal from its minimum to a maximum of $18 million?

It will be interesting to see if there’s any reaction from quarterback Lamar Jackson’s camp on the addition of Beckham Jr. Many are waiting with baited breath as to see what the latest updates are surrounding the Ravens’ quarterback situation. It’s worth wondering if Beckham Jr. received any word on Jackson remaining a Raven, or if that was part of courting the pass catcher.