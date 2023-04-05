First-round draft prospect Quentin Johnston reportedly visiting Ravens

With the draft closing in, the Ravens have already hosted a multitude of pre-draft visits. Ranging from first-round quarterbacks to Day 3 potential steals, the Ravens are hoping to round out the roster with limited cap space by hitting slam dunks in the draft.

#TCU WR Quentin Johnston spent Monday visiting the #Chiefs on a Top 30 visit and was with the #Cowboys yesterday, source said. He flies to Baltimore for a #Ravens visit tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2023

Quentin Johnston is one of the hottest names at the wide receiver position in the draft, ending the college season near the top of most wide receiver rankings. While his stock might have fallen a bit since, the impact he could have is impossible to ignore. Johnston has size the Ravens currently don't have on the roster and isn’t common in this draft class, standing at 6-foot-3, 208 pounds.

The intrigue with Johnston comes when you add the game speed he has with his size, along with his stop/start ability. Johnston was a monster for TCU in yards after the catch, frequently making defenders miss and gaining extra yards. While his route tree isn’t hyper developed, pairing him with Ravens wide receivers coach Greg Lewis and assistant wide receivers Keith Williams could yield positive results.

Along with Johnston, the Ravens also have a Top 30 visit with USC wide receiver Jordan Addison. Add in heightened interest with Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers during the Shrine Bowl, that’s three likely first-round receivers the Ravens have had meetings with. There’s a good chance one, if not more, should be available when the Ravens pick at 22.