Ravens News 4/5: Small Playmakers and more

“There was nothing going on there from a scheme standpoint, a passing scheme,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. “Now you got Todd Monken, now you’re going to have some semblance, hopefully, a big-time semblance to a sophisticated passing offense.” So regardless of whether Jackson returns or the Ravens resort to backup Tyler Huntley or a veteran free agent or a rookie, Monken has experience working with all types. The Bulldogs ran everything from run-pass options to straight dropbacks to a power running game. The Ravens aren’t going to do anything bold at this point, not with Jackson in hibernation. But they still signed veteran Nelson Agholor, and though he isn’t a true No. 1 receiver, he has enough speed to make plays on the outside or in the slot. The Ravens have salary cap issues, having signed middle linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million extension in January and committing to pay Jackson $32.4 million if he signs his nonexclusive tag for the 2023 season. There are always ways to circumvent the cap, but that’s not the Ravens’ style, which is why I think the team has been posturing in dealing with Beckham.

Baltimore Ravens “We all agree the player (Jackson) is not able to win in the playoffs (1-3 record), but where is your better answer?” an exec said. “You don’t have one. They should have committed to Lamar two years ago. Instead, they disenfranchised their franchise quarterback? They are the Green Bay of the AFC North, couldn’t have a relationship with the top guy (quarterback).” The Ravens control Jackson’s rights via franchise tags through 2024. “The issue with Lamar is, the way he plays, no one has ever really played that way for a long time, and you have to completely change your team to do it,” another exec said. “That is fine on a rookie deal, but you are not doing it at $50 million after two injury-plagued years.” As for the idea of collusion by league owners against the next fully guaranteed deal? “If Patrick Mahomes were in Lamar’s shoes, he would have 30 offer sheets, all guaranteed,” this exec said. Beyond the quarterback stalemate, the Ravens continue to play the comp-pick game. They could get a 2024 fourth-round pick for guard Ben Powers. “They will sign 2-3 guys after the free agency period ends,” another exec said. “That is how they operate.”

CB ROCK YA-SIN Most impactful landing spot: Baltimore Ravens The former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts earned a 74.4 coverage grade when lined up out wide over the past two seasons, which ranks 24th, and he allowed an explosive reception on just 0.9% of coverage snaps, which was the top mark in the NFL. Furthermore, Ya-Sin’s 70.9 coverage grade in press coverage ranks 23rd over the span, with his 18.2% forced incompletion percentage lined up out wide placing 19th and his 0.67 yards per coverage snap fifth. Now that the dust has settled on free agency, one major storyline shows how aggressively Baltimore was looking to add talent at outside cornerback. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said on his “Big Play Slay” podcast that he was very, very close to signing with the Ravens. With the Eagles stepping up and extending Slay, Baltimore should look to take a flier on the younger Ya-Sin, even if they may use an early draft pick on a long-term replacement going forward.

Who could be available in the first? Quentin Johnston, TCU Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State Zay Flowers, Boston College Jordan Addison, USC Johnston is a stretch to still be available at No. 22, and the Ravens should run to submit their pick if he somehow is. The other three are more likely at that slot. Baltimore needs to finally hit on a first-round receiver. Who are their third- and fourth-round options? Cornerback: Tyrique Stevenson, Miami DJ Turner, Michigan Darius Rush, South Carolina Jakorian Bennett, Maryland Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M