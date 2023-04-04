Ravens fans support ownership; majority are confident in the teams’ direction

In the midst of a chaotic and uniquely peculiar offseason marred, Ravens fans are unphased. Though social media discourse would have you believe the sky is falling, the majority of Ravens fans believe otherwise.

Last week, SB Nation polled all NFL team sites, asking if their respective fanbases approve of team ownership. Ravens fans, who have strongly supported team owner Steve Bisciotti since becoming the majority owner in 2004, continue in their support, with nearly 90-percent of the fanbase wanting Bisciotti to remain the team owner.

The more striking result of last week’s poll was the positive perception of Ravens fans on their confidence in the direction of the team. Even after the announcement of quarterback Lamar Jackson requesting a trade and the fallout from media cycles bludgeoning the news on the airwaves and social media circles, Ravens fans are still confident in the plan curated by general manager Eric DeCosta, head coach John Harbaugh and Co.

It’s a refreshing reminder that the vocal minority on Twitter, where seemingly the fanbase is at its loudest is that. The minority. The rage and anger and frustration is, at least right now, an echo chamber of frustration and though fans are frustrated, they’re also hopeful and supportive.