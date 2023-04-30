2023 NFL draft grades: What analysts are saying about the Baltimore Ravens’ class

The Ravens were given good marks on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft with their pick of wide receiver Zay Flowers. On Day 2, they held only one pick, and used it on inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, which caught understanding but a bit of hesitancy, with cornerbacks available. As Day 3 closed, analysts have given their snap grades of the Ravens class.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter

Grade: A

“The Ravens found a tough and quick receiver in Flowers to complement Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Even after wisely trading their 2023 second-round pick for linebacker Roquan Smith last season, Simpson’s closing speed and ability to play outside or inside made him a home run pick in Round 3.”

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer

Grade: A

“The Ravens delivered the best possible outcome with limited volume after re-signing Lamar Jackson to a lucrative extension right before the draft. Flowers is a key extra weapon for the new, more wide-open offense of Todd Monken, while Simpson gives them the NFL’s best linebacker corps. The key is Kelly turning into an absolute gem to replace a big need at corner minus Marcus Peters.”

DraftKings Nation’s Grace McDermott

Grade: A

“The Ravens knew what they needed coming in, and they went out and got it where they could. They grabbed one of the best receivers in the draft right off the bat to give the recently re-signed Lamar Jackson a full slate of top receivers. Simpson was the best player still on the table, and will be an asset right off the bat to their defense. While Kelly was a solid choice to fill their cornerback void, they will need to sign a more veteran CB, but still grabbed a solid developmental choice here. Baltimore started strong, and despite having mostly Day 3 picks, did an excellent job with what they had.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr

Grade: B+

“Baltimore’s best move on Thursday? Signing Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal, of course. Everything else was overshadowed by the news that the quarterback would be back. And still, getting my top-ranked wideout Zay Flowers (22) a few hours later had to have made Jackson even more happy. … Baltimore traded away its second-round pick in this draft to land off-ball linebacker Roquan Smith, and it took my top-ranked off-ball ‘backer in this class in Round 3. Trenton Simpson (86) could be a steal — I had him ranked No. 35 on my board. He can play on third downs and stick to tight ends in coverage. …DeCosta didn’t do his usual wheeling and dealing with trades this weekend, but he landed a nice class, headlined by my guy Flowers.”

USA Today’s Nate Davis

Grade: B+

“It may not technically count as part of the draft, but finally striking an extension with QB Lamar Jackson set a nice tone Thursday and allowed GM Eric DeCosta and Co. to focus on player procurement without distraction. And he wasted little time getting Jackson another nifty weapon in explosive first-round slot WR Zay Flowers. DeCosta traded his second-round pick last year to get LB Roquan Smith – well spent capital – and got rangy Trenton Simpson, who might be Smith’s running mate in the long term, in Round 3.”

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske

Grade: B

“The best thing the Ravens did was getting Lamar Jackson signed to a record five-year, $260 million contract extension. They made him even happier by using a first-round selection on WR Zay Flowers. The use of a third-round choice on LB Trenton Simpson fueled speculation that Patrick Queen could be traded.”

New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy

Grade: B

“Another strong draft from the Ravens. What else is new? Flowers’ elite speed and ability to separate combines with Odell Beckham Jr. for the best weapons of Lamar Jackson’s career. Simpson — the best coverage linebacker in the draft — offered great value at No. 86.”

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame

Grade: B

“The Ravens had another good draft. What else is new? A four-year contributor with Boston College, Flowers should step in and form a nice trio with veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Baltimore also did a nice job to land Simpson in the second round, who should provide a nice rotational piece alongside Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen at the second level. Kelly is also a sleeper in the fourth, a Senior Bowl standout who could eventually replace Marcus Peters, who is currently a free agent.

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly

Grade: B

“The Ravens had a relatively quiet draft and picked just twice in the first three rounds (they gave their second-rounder to Chicago last year in the trade for linebacker Roquan Smith), but I liked what they did with limited capital.”

Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi

Grade: C+