Ravens free agency 2023: Ravens offer a contract to WR Odell Beckham Jr.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens have offered wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. a contract.

“The Baltimore Ravens have met with Odell Beckham Jr. and presented him their own offer,” Schefter said. “We’ll see which Odell Beckham Jr. finds more interesting but it certainly sounds like it’s the Jets, it’s the Ravens, maybe the Rams still have an interest but at this point and time would be the obvious landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in what has been one of the longest free agent recruitments we have ever seen.”

Schefter isn’t lying about the length of time this has taken, as Beckham Jr. did not play a snap since suffering a non-contact knee injury during Super Bowl LVI with the Rams back in February of 2022. This left Beckham Jr. off an NFL roster for the 2022 NFL season.

As of now, according to overthecap.com, the Ravens sit with $6.1 million in cap space. The Jets aren’t much further ahead of them, with $9.09 million. Either way, the revelation that the Ravens have attempted to sign Beckham Jr. is exactly what the fanbase wants, as they hope to see moves made to rebuild and bolster the wide receiver corps this offseason.