Ravens 2023 draft: Ravens trade up, select OL Andrew Vorhees

The Baltimore Ravens have traded back into the 2023 NFL draft, and with the No. 229 pick have selected USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees.

Ravens just traded back into the seventh round and selected USC G Andrew Voorhees. He was a five-year starter in college, but he tore his ACL at the NFL Scouting Combine. This was a pick for the future. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 29, 2023

Vorhees, a five-year starter, was expected to go much higher in the draft but suffered a torn ACL at the NFL Scouting Combine. That didn’t stop Vorhees from putting a brace on his leg and getting underneath the bench press to rip 38 reps of 225-pounds on the bench press later on in the combine.

Even through adversity — @Andrew_Vorhees hit the most reps on bench out of all prospects at this years #NFLCombine! ✌️



@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/PsolQr4DZm — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) March 6, 2023

The Ravens sent the Cleveland Browns their 2024 sixth-round pick as compensation.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta released a statement on the selection of Vorhees.

“Andrew is a player who we’ve admired, and the opportunity to trade back in to get him was too appealing,” DeCosta stated. “We are getting a tough and physical competitor who is polished and experienced. We have every expectation that he will be playing winning football for us in 2024, and this is a move that really solidified our line for the coming years.”

Andrew Vorhees NFL.com Draft Profile