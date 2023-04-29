Ravens 2023 Draft: Ravens select offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

With the No. 199 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu.

At pick No. 199, the Ravens take Oregon OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu. He's 6-foot-5, 317 pounds. He was a three-year starter who played tackle in college. Some evaluators project him as an NFL guard. He's a big, nasty OL with some developing to do. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 29, 2023

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu NFL.com Draft Profile

“Powerful lineman whose lack of instincts and technique could make him a candidate for the practice squad as the jump-off point for his career. Aumavae-Laulu has the physical traits teams look for but lacks consistency with his hands and body composure getting into blocks. His odds of roster success will be much higher at the guard position, where he has enough athletic ability and power to potentially fit a wide variety of run schemes while creating better matchups for him in protection.” — Lance Zierlein

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler evaluation

“A three-year starter at Oregon, Aumavae-Laulu was entrenched at right tackle in former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s scheme. After originally declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, he changed his mind and returned to Eugene for the 2022 season, then led Oregon in snaps (902) and earned All-Pac-12 honors. A big and long blocker, Aumavae-Laulu generates a surge in the run game with his upper-body strength to turn and dump defenders. His undisciplined fundamentals often leave him off-balance, but the blocking edge and finishing toughness are redeeming qualities. Overall, Aumavae-Laulu is an unrefined player with plenty of bad habits that require.”