Ravens 2023 draft: Ravens pick CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Ravens take their cornerback of the draft

By Kyle P Barber
With the No. 157 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.

Kyu Blu Kelly NFL.com Draft Profile

Defender with good size, length and NFL bloodlines, but a concerning lack of recovery speed and coverage stickiness against quality route runners. When in position, Kelly possesses the ball skills and competitiveness to contest catches. He’s patient and efficient from press, but he could struggle to stay in phase with vertical route threats in man-to-man coverage. Kelly might be best suited for a backup role in a zone scheme, but the aggression will need to be cranked up in run support.” — NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Rd. 1, Pick 22 — WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Rd. 3, Pick 87 — ILB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Rd. 4, Pick 124 — EDGE Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss

Rd. 5, Pick 158 — CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Rd. 6, Pick 199 — Ravens’ own pick

Top Remaining needs for the Ravens

  • Offensive guard
  • Defensive line

