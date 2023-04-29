Ravens 2023 draft: Ravens pick CB Kyu Blu Kelly

With the No. 157 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.
Kyu Blu Kelly NFL.com Draft Profile
“Defender with good size, length and NFL bloodlines, but a concerning lack of recovery speed and coverage stickiness against quality route runners. When in position, Kelly possesses the ball skills and competitiveness to contest catches. He’s patient and efficient from press, but he could struggle to stay in phase with vertical route threats in man-to-man coverage. Kelly might be best suited for a backup role in a zone scheme, but the aggression will need to be cranked up in run support.” — NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein
Kyu Blu Kelly is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.75 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 277 out of 2212 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/5JC0OVmF7E pic.twitter.com/58N7rBPgsw— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 14, 2023
Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Picks
Rd. 1, Pick 22 — WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Rd. 3, Pick 87 — ILB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
Rd. 4, Pick 124 — EDGE Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss
Rd. 5, Pick 158 — CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
Rd. 6, Pick 199 — Ravens’ own pick
Top Remaining needs for the Ravens
- Offensive guard
- Defensive line
