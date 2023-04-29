Ravens 2023 draft: Ravens pick EDGE Tavius Robinson

With the No. 124 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select EDGE Tavius Robinson.

With the No. 124 pick, the Ravens take Mississippi OLB/DE Tavius Robinson. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 29, 2023

Robinson, a three-year starter for the Ole Miss, notched six sacks and forced four fumbles last season.

Against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Robinson delivered his best game of the season with two sacks and five defensive stops. According to Pro Football Focus, it was his best game of the season, scoring an 89.6 overall grade and a 90.7 pass rush grade to close out his college career.

Tavius Robinson was drafted with pick 124 of round 4 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.77 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 202 out of 1634 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/iwUwSzc49f pic.twitter.com/HQyBffFUb1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Tavius Robinson NFL.com Draft Profile

“Ascending, even-front defensive end prospect with outstanding traits and projectable upside. Robinson plays with good aggression and heavy hands as both a run defender and pass rusher. He has the agility and foot quickness to beat blockers whether chasing the run or rushing the passer. Robinson attacks the pocket with a game plan and a variety of moves at his disposal. He needs to grow into his frame to improve against the run, but Robinson should become a rotational defender and has future-starter potential.” — NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Rd. 1, Pick 22 — WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Rd. 3, Pick 87 — ILB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Rd. 4, Pick 124 — EDGE Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss

Rd. 5, Pick 158 — Ravens’ own pick

Rd. 6, Pick 199 — Ravens’ own pick

Top Remaining needs for the Ravens