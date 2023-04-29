AFC North Draft Roundup: Day 3

Day 3 of the draft has concluded and Rounds 4-7 saw the AFC North teams round out their draft classes with an abundance of selections. Each squad drafted at least three additional players on top of their haul from Thursday and Friday.

Here’s how the afternoon shook out in the division.

Pick: No. 110 overall

Selection: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

The Browns kicked off the fourth round by selecting Ohio State’s Dawand Jones, one of the top remaining offensive lineman available. Jones has a high-level physical profile at 6-foot-8 and was projected by many to be as high as a second-round pick.

Cleveland has Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin locked in as their starting offensive tackles, but Jones profiles as a developmental piece with high upside.

Pick: No. 126 overall

Selection: Missouri EDGE Isaiah McGuire

With their second fourth-round pick, the Browns added an SEC edge rusher in Isaiah McGuire out of Missouri. McGuire is a solid all-around prospect at the position who add some pass-rushing juice to the position for Cleveland. At Missouri, he led the Tigers in sacks in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Pick: No. 140 overall

Selection: UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Browns saw Jacoby Brissett depart in free agency, damaging their depth at quarterback behind Deshaun Watson. They used the 140th overall pick to address this by adding Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA.

Thompson-Robinson played five years in college, so he brings a lot of experience to the table as a rookie. He has a lot of room for improvement as a refined passer but profiles as a developmental quarterback early on. Currently, the Browns’ slotted backup to Watson is veteran Joshua Dobbs.

Pick: No. 142 overall

Selection: Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell

Cleveland’s run Day 3 selections continued at No. 142 overall, where they drafted Northwestern’s Cameron Mitchell. Mitchell will add some needed depth to the Browns’ cornerback position as a developmental player.

Mitchell has good athletic traits but needs refinement with ball skills and pure coverage ability. He started 23 games in college and was a Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2022.

Pick: No. 190 overall

Selection: Ohio State C Luke Wypler

The Browns’ double-dipped on Ohio State offensive lineman in Round 6, selecting center Luke Wypler with pick No. 190. Wypler started the last two seasons for the Buckeyes and transitioned from offensive tackle in high school to playing interior.

He doesn’t have great size or length but makes up for it with agility and good technique, which could eventually allow him to develop into a starter-quality player.

Pick: No. 124 overall

Selection: Ole Miss OLB Tavius Robinson

The Ravens added to their defense again in Round 4, picking Tavius Robinson out of Mississippi. Robinson has an intriguing physical profile with inside-outside versatility as a pass-rusher. He’s an older prospect at 24 but should step in as immediate rotational contributor with upside.

Baltimore needed depth on the edge with veterans Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul as unrestricted free agents. Robinson’s size may also be useful after the Ravens lost Calais Campbell on the front-seven this offseason.

Pick: No. 157

Selection: Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

The Ravens finally addressed their need at cornerback in Round 5, landing Stanford’s Kyu Blu Kelly with pick No. 157. Blu Kelly is the son of an 11-year NFL veteran and started four years at Stanford. He has prototypical size for an outside corner and played primarily press man coverage in college, which the Ravens value at the position.

Blu Kelly should compete with the Ravens’ two first fourth-round corners from last year, Damarion Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis, for positioning on the depth chart.

Pick No. 199

Selection: Oregon OT Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Baltimore’s last selection in the draft was offensive tackle Sala Aumavae-Laulu out of Oregon with pick No. 199. Aumavae-Laulu has a strong physical profile and plays with a brand of toughness the Ravens covet in their offensive lineman.

While he played tackle in college, the Ravens will likely try him out at guard, where they have more of a need and his agility and power may fit better in the NFL. He’s a raw prospect but has upside thanks to his athletic traits.

Pick: No. 229 overall

Selection: USC OG Andrew Vorhees

The Ravens traded a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Browns to acquire the 229th pick in the seventh round, where they took USC’s Andrew Vorhees. Vorhees tore his ACL at the scouting combine earlier this year, which will sideline him for the 2023 season.

However, prior to injury, Vorhees was projected to be an early Day 2 pick as one of the top-rated offensive guards. That makes this a worthwhile swing for the Ravens to take, who could be landing a viable starter for next season and beyond.

Pick: No. 131 overall

Selection: Purdue WR Charlie Jones

The Bengals joined the wide receiver party in the fourth round, adding Purdue’s Charlie Jones with the 131st pick. Jones transferred to Purdue in 2022 and caught over 100 passes with 1,300 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. That level of production is unlikely to translate in the NFL but he has a well-rounded skill set despite a lack of top-end athleticism.

Jones’ lack of speed and quickness can be challenging in press-man coverage situations but he has good ball skills and route-running ability.

Pick: No. 163 overall

Selection: Illinois RB Chase Brown

Cincinnati added another skill-position player on offense with their next pick, taking Illinois running back Chase Brown at No. 163 overall. Many thought the Bengals could take a running back earlier in the weekend given they have some uncertainity at the position, but they land one here nonetheless.

Brown is a between-the-tackles runner who played five collegiate seasons, rushing for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back years at Illinois.

Pick: No. 206 overall

Selection: Princeton WR Andrei Losivas

In Round 6, the Bengals double-dipped at the wide receiver position, taking Princeton’s Andrei Losivas. The 6-foot-3 wideout has good size and was a first-team all-conference pick in 2022 after catching 66 passes for just under 1,000 yards receiving.

The Bengals’ are clearly bolstering their receiving core with youth, perhaps preparing for the possibility of losing either Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in free agency following the 2023 season.

Pick: No. 220 overall

Selection: Michigan P Brad Robbins

The Bengals used a late-round pick on a punter, selecting Brad Robbins out of Michigan. After moving on from Kevin Huber last offseason, Drue Chrisman took over as the team’s primary punter. Evidently the Benglas want to add some competition or upgrade that spot.

Robbins was a true freshman in 2017, then missed back-to-back seasons with a back injury before closing out his collegiate career with three straight strong campaigns from 2020-22.

Pick: No. 132 overall

Selection: Wisconsin OLB Nick Herbig

The Steelers nabbed another defensive player in the fourth round, selecting outside linebacker Nick Herbig from Wisconsin. Herbig started three collegiate seasons for the Badgers. He lacks ideal size and strength entering Year 1 but has good fluidity and untapped upside as a pass-rusher.

Herbig’s older brother, Nate, was signed by the Steelers in free agency earlier this offseason, so the Steelers now have multiple pairs of brothers on their roster.

Pick: No. 241 overall

Selection: Purdue CB Corey Trice Jr.

The Steelers had to wait until Round 7 to make their next selection and took cornerback Corey Trice Jr. out of Purdue. Trice was projected to be a potential third-round pick by many but, like some other cornerbacks, slid further down the board.

Trice is a physical cornerback with good size and length. This is Pittsburgh’s second cornerback selection after landing Joey Porter Jr. with pick No. 32.

Pick: No. 251

Selection: Maryland G Spencer Anderson

The Steelers used their last pick on offensive guard Spencer Anderson out of Maryland, their second offensive lineman drafted overall after taking Broderick Jones in the first round.

Anderson will add some depth to the Steelers’ interior offensive line, an area they’ve drafted players recently before. However, as Pittsburgh looks to improve their pass-blocking for Kenny Pickett under center, it’s never a bad idea to add depth up front.