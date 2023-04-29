Reacts Results: Ravens fans give Zay Flowers pick an A grade

After the Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers on Thursday, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans to give their grade of the pick. Overwhelmingly, Ravens fans supported the selection.

While 90-percent of fans saw this as an A or B grade, it’s likely Ravens fans would’ve supported the move more had they not already signed wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr.

Ravens General Manger Eric DeCosta seemed to give him an A, too.

“Zay was by far the number one prospect of those eight players that we assigned last week,” DeCosta said. “We brought him into Baltimore; we interviewed him, and we also interviewed him at the Combine. He’s really passed every single test. He’s just an explosive, competitive, tough guy who can play outside, he can play inside. So, we’re very happy for him and for the Ravens. We think he fits what we’re going to do with [offensive coordinator] Todd [Monken] and just with the personnel that we have very well. It was a great day.”

