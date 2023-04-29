2023 NFL Draft: Day 3 live blog, Ravens picks and more

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft kicks of at 12 p.m. ET and the Baltimore Ravens will be more involved than they’ve been the past two days. Entering Day 3, the Ravens boast three picks, and according to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, the Ravens see targets available in each of the next three rounds.

DeCosta also shared the Ravens “can always get more picks” as teams are always looking to trade up on Day 3, but was apprehensive to say if the draft has talent they’re interested in collecting more picks to select.

“For us, we’re trying to get players typically that are in our Top 125 on our board,” DeCosta said. “If we trade back and we don’t feel like we’re going to be able to get those kinds of players, it’s probably not worthwhile doing it, but you can always trade back.”

When and how to watch the 2023 NFL draft

Baltimore Ravens 2023 NFL draft class

Drafted Ravens

Round 1, Pick No. 22 — WR Zay Flowers Round 3, Pick No. 86 — LB Trenton Simpson

Ravens Remaining Picks

Round 4, Pick No. 124

Round 5, Pick No. 158

Round 6, Pick No. 199

Ravens Remaining Needs