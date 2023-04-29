Ravens 2023 Draft: Staff Reactions to the Ravens’ Day 3 picks

With the 124th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ravens have selected Mississippi outside linebacker Tavius Robinson:

With Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul unsigned, rotational edge defender was an immediate need. At 6’6, 258, Robinson could offer inside-out versatility after adding weight to his angular frame. A Canadian born former team captain, he has heavy hands and a knack for causing forced fumbles. - Vasilis Lericos

Robinson is a solid prospect that brings good speed off the edge to make an impact. If he can put together more games like his performance in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech, he may flourish into a starter. The Ravens have to like bringing in a fast edge prospect who needs to work on agility and getting stronger, and having pass rush guru/coach Chuck Smith to develop the Ole Miss prospect. - Kyle Barber

The Ravens need more depth on the edge and Robinson is a versatile prospect. His physical profile and athleticism are intriguing and he’ll diversify the position group alongside Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and Tyus Bowser. Robinson could be an immediate rotational piece with starter-level upside. - Frank Platko

Robinson is a dynamic defensive lineman who can play on different fronts and in multiple stances but has had most success playing outside the tackles in a four point stance. He has the measurables to be an effective pass rusher in the NFL but his frame will limit him to playing on the outside. He has long arms as well which will give him the potential to cause multiple strip sacks and fumbles. Expect him to be a year one rotational player with starter upside. - Stephen Bopst

The Ravens grab another older edge defender who’s got freaky potential on the third day. This seems to be becoming a pattern. Robinson has good game speed and crazy size for the next level at 6’6. He’s also a big playmaker, forcing five fumbles last year, the second most in the FBS. He could have some inside versatility as well. Robinson will have new Ravens pass rush coach Chuck Smith to help his development. - Zach Canter

With the 157th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ravens have selected Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly:

Kelly is a high floor prospect with NFL bloodlines. He has the requisite size, quickness and physicality to play on the boundary, but his make-up speed is subpar. Kyu will compete with 2022 Day 3 cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams for a spot on the Ravens cornerback depth chart. - Vasilis Lericos

Blu Kelly has the physical profile for an outside cornerback in the NFL. His length and ball skills are traits to like as a developmental corner in the fifth round. The Ravens could have gotten a more refined prospect at the position early on, but they need depth in the secondary nonetheless. Blu Kelly was a four-year starter at Stanford and comes from a football family too, so it’s not hard to see why the Ravens were keen on him. - Frank Platko

Blu Kelly was ranked as a third round prospect by most. A press man corner, Blu Kelly is patient at the line of scrimmage, physical in rerouting receivers and at the catch point, and trusts in his sprinter background to keep up with vertical receivers. He lacks ability in off coverage but his capable of developing into an average zone cornerback. Expect immediate contributions in press man situations. - Zach Canter

With the 199th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ravens have selected Oregon offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu:

A right tackle for the Ducks, Sala projects inside at the next level due to his heavy feet. He has NFL size and is a powerful down blocker but unrefined technique drew 18 penalties over the last two seasons. Aumavae-Laulu will compete for the final offensive line roster spot and may require multiple developmental seasons before cracking the lineup. - Vasilis Lericos

A classic developmental offensive lineman pick from the Ravens. Aumavae-Laulu played offensive tackle at Oregon but the Ravens will likely try him at guard, where his agility and power may transition better. His physical traits suggest some untapped potential despite being pretty raw overall. - Frank Platko

Aumavae-Laula is a long standing starter for the Oregon Ducks. At 6’6 with over 34 inch arms, he’s a great athlete with outstanding movement skills who bullies in the run game with great power and light feet. He anchors well in the pass game and uses his arm length well. Development is needed as he often sits too high and leaves himself open to counters. Projections also put him as a possible guard at the next level. - Zach Canter