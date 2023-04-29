Ravens 2023 Draft: Staff Reactions to the Ravens’ Day 3 picks

With the 124th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ravens have selected Mississippi outside linebacker Tavius Robinson:

With Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul unsigned, rotational edge defender was an immediate need. At 6’6, 258, Robinson could offer inside-out versatility after adding weight to his angular frame. A Canadian born former team captain, he has heavy hands and a knack for causing forced fumbles. - Vasilis Lericos

Robinson is a solid prospect that brings good speed off the edge to make an impact. If he can put together more games like his performance in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech, he may flourish into a starter. The Ravens have to like bringing in a fast edge prospect who needs to work on agility and getting stronger, and having pass rush guru/coach Chuck Smith to develop the Ole Miss prospect. - Kyle Barber

The Ravens need more depth on the edge and Robinson is a versatile prospect. His physical profile and athleticism are intriguing and he’ll diversify the position group alongside Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and Tyus Bowser. Robinson could be an immediate rotational piece with starter-level upside. - Frank Platko

Robinson is a dynamic defensive lineman who can play on different fronts and in multiple stances but has had most success playing outside the tackles in a four point stance. He has the measurables to be an effective pass rusher in the NFL but his frame will limit him to playing on the outside. He has long arms as well which will give him the potential to cause multiple strip sacks and fumbles. Expect him to be a year one rotational player with starter upside. - Stephen Bopst

The Ravens grab another older edge defender who’s got freaky potential on the third day. This seems to be becoming a pattern. Robinson has good game speed and crazy size for the next level at 6’6. He’s also a big playmaker, forcing five fumbles last year, the second most in the FBS. He could have some inside versatility as well. Robinson will have new Ravens pass rush coach Chuck Smith to help his development. - Zach Canter