Ravens Post-Draft Roster Reset

After selecting six rookies in the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens 2023 roster is beginning to come into focus:
Quarterback
Lock - Lamar Jackson
Bubble - Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown
Synopsis: With Lamar Jackson under contract long-term, attention turns to finding a cost-effective backup quarterback.
Running Back
Lock - J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill
Synopsis: With a trio of capable backs atop the depth chart, an undrafted free agent should be brought in to develop for the 2024 season
Wide Receiver
Lock - Odell Beckham, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay
Bubble - Tylan Wallace
Longshot - James Proche, Andy Isabella, Shemar Bridges, Mike Thomas, Tarik Black
Synopsis: After adding three first round talents this offseason, Baltimore finally has the depth of playmakers necessary to chase points in the postseason.
Tight End & Fullback
Lock - Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Patrick Ricard, Charlie Kolar
Longshot - Ben Mason
Synopsis: Another well-stocked depth chart, it will be interesting to learn how new coordinator Todd Monken’s deploys his heavy personnel.
Offensive Line
Lock - Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari, Tyler Linderbaum, Morgan Moses, Ben Cleveland, Daniel Faalele
Bubble - John Simpson, Sala Aumavae-Laula, Andrew Vorhees
Longshot - David Sharpe
Synopsis: A competent starter should emerge at left guard after a four-way competition between Mekari, Cleveland, Simpson and Cleveland. Another veteran body could be added to hit regular season roster standards.
Specialists
Lock - Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore
Synopsis: Tucker anchors the new-age wolfpack.
Defensive Line
Lock - Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban
Bubble - Rayshad Nichols
Synopsis: While Baltimore could sign another down lineman later in the offseason, a five-man rotation is plenty against most offensive schemes.
Linebacker
Lock - Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison
Bubble - Josh Ross, Del’Shawn Phillips, Kristian Welsh
Synopsis: The selection of Simpson has created a logjam at inside linebacker, Patrick Queen may be traded away to give Simpson a chance to play as a rookie.
Edge Defender
Lock - Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavis Robinson
Longshot - Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon
Synopsis: Since Robinson is considered a developmental prospect, signing a veteran edge defender such as Justin Houston or Jason Pierre-Paul seems prudent.
Cornerback
Lock - Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Damarion Williams, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kyu Blu Kelly
Bubble - Trayvon Mullen, Daryl Worley, Kevon Seymour, Bopete Keyes
Synopsis: General manager Eric DeCosta still has a lot of work to do at cornerback. A minimum of two starting caliber veterans should be acquired to provide injury insurance behind Humphrey.
Safety
Lock - Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Ar’Darius Washington
Synopsis: An undrafted free agent safety could make the team after a strong training camp and preseason.
Loading comments...