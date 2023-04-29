Ravens Post-Draft Roster Reset

After selecting six rookies in the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens 2023 roster is beginning to come into focus:

Quarterback

Lock - Lamar Jackson

Bubble - Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown

Synopsis: With Lamar Jackson under contract long-term, attention turns to finding a cost-effective backup quarterback.

Running Back

Lock - J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill

Synopsis: With a trio of capable backs atop the depth chart, an undrafted free agent should be brought in to develop for the 2024 season

Wide Receiver

Lock - Odell Beckham, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay

Bubble - Tylan Wallace

Longshot - James Proche, Andy Isabella, Shemar Bridges, Mike Thomas, Tarik Black

Synopsis: After adding three first round talents this offseason, Baltimore finally has the depth of playmakers necessary to chase points in the postseason.

Tight End & Fullback

Lock - Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Patrick Ricard, Charlie Kolar

Longshot - Ben Mason

Synopsis: Another well-stocked depth chart, it will be interesting to learn how new coordinator Todd Monken’s deploys his heavy personnel.

Offensive Line

Lock - Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari, Tyler Linderbaum, Morgan Moses, Ben Cleveland, Daniel Faalele

Bubble - John Simpson, Sala Aumavae-Laula, Andrew Vorhees

Longshot - David Sharpe

Synopsis: A competent starter should emerge at left guard after a four-way competition between Mekari, Cleveland, Simpson and Cleveland. Another veteran body could be added to hit regular season roster standards.

Specialists

Lock - Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore

Synopsis: Tucker anchors the new-age wolfpack.

Defensive Line

Lock - Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban

Bubble - Rayshad Nichols

Synopsis: While Baltimore could sign another down lineman later in the offseason, a five-man rotation is plenty against most offensive schemes.

Linebacker

Lock - Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison

Bubble - Josh Ross, Del’Shawn Phillips, Kristian Welsh

Synopsis: The selection of Simpson has created a logjam at inside linebacker, Patrick Queen may be traded away to give Simpson a chance to play as a rookie.

Edge Defender

Lock - Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavis Robinson

Longshot - Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon

Synopsis: Since Robinson is considered a developmental prospect, signing a veteran edge defender such as Justin Houston or Jason Pierre-Paul seems prudent.

Cornerback

Lock - Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Damarion Williams, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kyu Blu Kelly

Bubble - Trayvon Mullen, Daryl Worley, Kevon Seymour, Bopete Keyes

Synopsis: General manager Eric DeCosta still has a lot of work to do at cornerback. A minimum of two starting caliber veterans should be acquired to provide injury insurance behind Humphrey.

Safety

Lock - Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Ar’Darius Washington

Synopsis: An undrafted free agent safety could make the team after a strong training camp and preseason.