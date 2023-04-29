Ravens 2023 Draft: Best Day 3 Prospects Remaining

Through the first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ravens have selected Zay Flowers to upgrade Lamar Jackson’s receiving weaponry and Trenton Simpson to bolster Mike Macdonald’s middle-of-the-field defense. General manager Eric DeCosta’s focus will presumably turn to pass defenders on Day 3. Baltimore is scheduled to pick at 124, 157 and 199, adding more draft capital is also possible.

An exceptionally deep cornerback crop offers several intriguing prospects still available in the fourth round. Press-man specialists Kelee Ringo, Darius Rush and Cory Trice headline the list. Cameron Mitchell, Clark Phillips and Tre Tomlinson profile as slot corners, while Terrell Smith, Kyu Blue Kelly, Eli Ricks, Jaylon Jones and Rejzohn Wright comprise the next tier at cornerback. Speedy Maryland product Jakorian Bennett and UAB sleeper Starling Thomas could also strengthen Baltimore’s cornerback depth chart.

Most of the plug and play pass rushers came off the board on Day 2 but a few projectable edge defenders remain available, including Isaiah McGuire, K.J. Henry, Andre Carter, Yasir Abdullah and Viliami Fehoko. The best defensive lineman remaining are Adetomiwa Adebawore, Moro Ojomo, Colby Wooden, Cameron Young, Karl Brooks and Michigan ‘tweener Mike Morris.

At offensive guard, North Carolina State’s Chandler Zavala is the consensus best player available. Andrew Vorhees, Sidy Sow, Bradeon Daniels, Anthony Bradford and John Gaines are developmental interior blockers. If DeCosta is inclined to draft a running back on Day 3, the best remaining rushers are Zach Evans, Israel Abanikanda, Roschon Johnson, Eric Gray, DeWayne McBride and Mohamed Ibrahim. Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh, ECU speedster Keaton Mitchell and diminutive Kanas State tailback Deuce Vaughn provide depth to the running back class.

DeCosta will likely re-sign a few veterans to complete Baltimore’s roster in the third wave of free agency. Nevertheless, Day 3 offers a great opportunity to add prospects that can help the club in 2023 and beyond. With at least three picks and space to sign a large undrafted rookie haul when the draft concludes, the Ravens will be searching for overlooked players that can develop into valuable contributors on Day 3.