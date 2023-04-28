Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting ILB Trenton Simpson

After waiting through all of the second round without a selection, the Baltimore Ravens finally made their second pick of the draft at pick No. 86, selecting Clemson inside linebacker Trenton Simpson. Reactions poured in on Twitter, starting with Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

The Ravens have yet to pick up the 2020 first-round pick’s fifth-year option and will have to make a decision on whether or not to do so by next Monday. After trading their second-round pick for inside linebacker Roquan Smith during the 2022 season, Queen’s future with the team has been a topic of speculation despite a strong third season.

Patrick Queen's fifth-year option decision due Monday, interesting pick... https://t.co/w2iMz1M536 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) April 29, 2023

It’s not often you get to call the name of a draft pick that you know! Great player and a better person! Congrats bro @TrentonSimpson_ ! https://t.co/qYEI0ibCGE — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 29, 2023

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson.



Dane Brugler from The Athletic has Simpson ranked as the second-best inside linebacker in the entire draft (No. 38 overall). — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) April 29, 2023

Baltimore selects Clemson LB Trenton Simpson 86th overall



15 QB Hits since 2021 (1st among ACC LBs) pic.twitter.com/64Nb0N1r9i — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

Ravens draft pick Trenton Simpson had 12.5 sacks and 22.5 TFL over three seasons at Clemson, unreal prediction for an off-ball linebacker. pic.twitter.com/VIK5WDDgf9 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 29, 2023

Trenton Simpson was drafted with pick 86 of round 3 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.84 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 43 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/VVjDua53wF pic.twitter.com/zbrkZEcfXj — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023