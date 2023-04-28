 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting ILB Trenton Simpson

Baltimore goes with an inside linebacker with their second pick of the draft

By Dustin Cox
NFL: Combine

After waiting through all of the second round without a selection, the Baltimore Ravens finally made their second pick of the draft at pick No. 86, selecting Clemson inside linebacker Trenton Simpson. Reactions poured in on Twitter, starting with Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

The Ravens have yet to pick up the 2020 first-round pick’s fifth-year option and will have to make a decision on whether or not to do so by next Monday. After trading their second-round pick for inside linebacker Roquan Smith during the 2022 season, Queen’s future with the team has been a topic of speculation despite a strong third season.

