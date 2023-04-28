Ravens 2023 Draft: Ravens pick ILB Trenton Simpson

With the No. 86 overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens select Clemson inside linebacker Trenton Simpson.

With the No. 86 pitch in the third round, Ravens take Clemson ILB Trenton Simpson. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 29, 2023

Simpson comes in as a highly-rated player with a Round 2 projection by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. He brings incredible speed for an inside backer with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, and a 1.55-second 10-yard split.

Trenton Simpson was drafted with pick 86 of round 3 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.84 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 43 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/VVjDua53wF pic.twitter.com/zbrkZEcfXj — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Inside linebacker has not been looked as a significant need for the Ravens, General Manager Eric DeCosta has been non-committal on Patrick Queen’s fifth-year option since being asked about it throughout the offseason.

Speaking of, Queen reacted to the pick on Twitter.

“Chiseled weakside linebacker with rare speed for the position to run down the action in all directions. Simpson played inside in 2022 but displayed average play recognition and a lack of patience that saw him get caught in traffic near the line. He can play run-and-hit football with his speed when playing outside. He needs to cut back the arm tackles and pursue with better angles to the ball. He’s a premium athlete capable of squeezing routes from zone and attacking the pocket as a blitzer. Simpson isn’t quite game-ready yet, but players with his traits and range eventually find the field.”

Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Rd. 1, Pick 22 — WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Rd. 3, Pick 87 — ILB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Rd. 4, Pick 124 — Ravens’ own pick

Rd. 5, Pick 158 — Ravens’ own pick

Rd. 6, Pick 199 — Ravens’ own pick

Top Remaining needs for the Ravens