Ravens 2023 draft: When will the Ravens draft if they stay at No. 86 overall?

Yesterday, I searched for when the last decade of picks happened at No. 22 overall, and the average time came out to 10:41 p.m. When the Ravens handed in their ticket, the announcement was 10:43, two minutes after the average.

Today, I did the same for No. 87 overall.

2022

Titans pick QB Malik Willis at 10:36 p.m.

Malik Willis ➡️ Titans



With the 86th pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the Tennessee Titans trade up to select the Liberty QB. https://t.co/NKhTdxAeWI pic.twitter.com/9DI3o8t7Un — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 30, 2022

2021

Vikings pick OL Wyatt Davis at 10:47 p.m.

With the 86th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Vikings select G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State#NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/CUMfUdrwFQ — PFF (@PFF) May 1, 2021

2020

Bills pick RB Zack Moss at 10:50 p.m.

The #Bills are selecting RB Zack Moss with the 86th pick. — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) April 25, 2020

2019

Texans pick TE Kahale Warring at 10:44 p.m.

With their third-round pick, 86th overall, the Texans selected San Diego State TE Kahale Warring, a curious pick since they already had 4 players at that position: Ryan Griffin, Jordan Akins, Jordan Thomas and Darren Fells. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 27, 2019

2018

Ravens pick TE Mark Andrews at 10:15 p.m.

With the No. 86 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select TE Mark Andrews. — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 28, 2018

2017

Chiefs pick Kareem Hunt at 10:42 p.m.

Chiefs select RB Kareem Hunt at No. 86 overall #NFLDraft — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2017

2016

Dolphins select WR Leonte Carroo at 10:47 p.m.

Dolphins select former Rutgers WR Leonte Carroo with No. 86 pick. — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 30, 2016

2015

Cardinals select David Johnson at 10:50 p.m.

With the 86th pick, the Arizona Cardinals select running back David Johnson. — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 2, 2015

2014

Eagles select WR Josh Huff at 10:35 p.m.

Eagles select Oregon WR Josh Huff. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) May 10, 2014

2013

Colts select Hugh Thornton at 10:20 p.m.*

At No. 86, Colts select Illinois OL Hugh Thornton. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 27, 2013

*In 2013, Day 2 of the draft began at 6:30 p.m. ET., 30 minutes ahead of the new 7 p.m. start time. The time will be adjusted 30 minutes.

Taking the average of the past 10 years of picks at No. 86 overall, we can ascertain the Ravens will make their selection at 10:38 p.m.