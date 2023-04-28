 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens 2023 draft: When will the Ravens draft if they stay at No. 86 overall?

We attempt to guess when the Ravens will pick if they stand pat at No. 86 overall

By Kyle P Barber
Yesterday, I searched for when the last decade of picks happened at No. 22 overall, and the average time came out to 10:41 p.m. When the Ravens handed in their ticket, the announcement was 10:43, two minutes after the average.

Today, I did the same for No. 87 overall.

2022

Titans pick QB Malik Willis at 10:36 p.m.

2021

Vikings pick OL Wyatt Davis at 10:47 p.m.

2020

Bills pick RB Zack Moss at 10:50 p.m.

2019

Texans pick TE Kahale Warring at 10:44 p.m.

2018

Ravens pick TE Mark Andrews at 10:15 p.m.

2017

Chiefs pick Kareem Hunt at 10:42 p.m.

2016

Dolphins select WR Leonte Carroo at 10:47 p.m.

2015

Cardinals select David Johnson at 10:50 p.m.

2014

Eagles select WR Josh Huff at 10:35 p.m.

2013

Colts select Hugh Thornton at 10:20 p.m.*

*In 2013, Day 2 of the draft began at 6:30 p.m. ET., 30 minutes ahead of the new 7 p.m. start time. The time will be adjusted 30 minutes.

Taking the average of the past 10 years of picks at No. 86 overall, we can ascertain the Ravens will make their selection at 10:38 p.m.

