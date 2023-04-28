Ravens 2023 Draft: Day 2 Instant Reactions

With the 86th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson:

While Simpson boasts projectable traits, it is fair to question the choice of an inside linebacker at this juncture of the offseason, with our without Patrick Queen in purple. Upgrading the pass defense must be the priority between now and Week 1, draft, free agency and developmentally. With a few impact cover corners and edge rushers still on the board, Day 3 offers general manager Eric DeCosta an opportunity to add talent to the Ravens weakest unit on paper. - Vasilis Lericos

Simpson was one the highest-rated linebackers in this draft class, so this is likely another case of the Ravens taking the best player available in their eyes. He’s a talented coverage player for the position with upside thanks to his length and size. However, the Ravens did not have a need for another linebacker. Even if they plan to part ways with Patrick Queen, there is opportunity cost in drafting another inside linebacker over a cornerback, especially given the team’s substantial investment in Roquan Smith. A talented player but a bit of a questionable selection as is. - Frank Platko

While many were hoping for a cornerback here, the reality is that a third-round cornerback would be highly unlikely to contribute in Year 1 anyway. Picking an inside linebacker will surely add more fuel to the speculation of the Ravens trading Patrick Queen. Considering Malik Harrison is entering the final season of his rookie deal and Queen’s fifth-year option has yet to be picked up, Simpson could quickly find himself with a role on defense in a year or two. He should immediately find a home on special teams. - Dustin Cox

This is a classic BPA pick. Tons of corners and pass rushers on the board but the Ravens took the highest rated inside linebacker on a lot of analysts boards, somebody rated in the top 50. The future of Patrick Queen is in question and Rock Ya-Sin is very likely a Raven.Expect a cornerback tomorrow as corners continue to slip into the draft with many names left. With three more picks left, depth at offensive line, edge, defensive line, and running back are all possible. - Zach Canter