Ravens 2023 Draft: Hunting for Gems on Day 2

This offseason, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta made a public commitment to revamp the team’s wide receiver room, and it appears that his efforts have been a success. With the addition of Boston College standout Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ravens can now focus their attention on other areas.

Heading into the draft, the cornerback and wide receiver positions were the most pressing needs for the team. With the latter being addressed, the Ravens can now shift their focus to corner, which remains a critical area of need given the lack of depth and experience outside of Pro-Bowler Marlon Humphery. Fortunately, there are still several talented prospects available in this area.

Joey Porter Jr., Kelee Ringo, Clark Phillips III, and Cam Smith are just a few of the many options Baltimore could consider if they choose to go after the position. Another area the Ravens could look to address is the edge spot. Despite having a solid group in place, adding another young player who can play across the defensive line would undoubtedly be a great addition to the team’s already potent defense.

B.J. Ojulari, Keion White, and Isiah Foskey are some of the more highly ranked prospects remaining, but it would be surprising to see one of them slip to Baltimore. Despite DeCosta’s desire to hold a second round pick, the Ravens are currently strapped for draft capital, making it difficult to move up.

Last year, highly touted defensive lineman Travis Jones fell into the Ravens lap in the third round and the team hopes for similar luck this year. While the team made significant strides in revamping their roster offensively, the addition of a high-quality cornerback or edge rusher could be the key to their success in the upcoming season and beyond.