Ravens Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2

Following the selection of wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, most pundits expect the Ravens to add a cornerback on Day 2:

NFL Round 2 and 3 Mock Draft - Dane Brugler

86. Baltimore Ravens: Chandler Zavala, G, NC State The first non-combine invite to be selected in this mock. Zavala slipped through the cracks, but his tape says he’s a top-100 pick.

86) Baltimore Ravens: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah Clark Phillips III didn’t put up overly impressive testing numbers. That, combined with his lacking size, may push him down the board. Yet, for the Ravens, who need more coverage help, his value is too good to pass up here. Phillips is a chippy, instinctive playmaker with solid functional athleticism, and the versatility to play the slot and the boundary.

2023 NFL Draft Day 2 mock draft after the first round - Cody Williams

86. BYRON YOUNG EDGE Tennessee If Byron Young (the Tennesse version) wasn’t one of the older players in the draft class, he’s an easy Round 2 pick. He’s incredibly explosive and plays like the Energizer Bunny. The Ravens quietly need pass rush help in a major way and Young could see snaps for them right away.

2023 NFL Day 2 Mock Draft - Josh Kosko

86. BALTIMORE RAVENS: EDGE ZACH HARRISON, OHIO STATE Harrison is a long, explosive defensive end who is still trying to figure out how to tap into his immense physical gifts. While he earned an 85.2 pass-rushing grade this past season, it’s worrisome that his grades have plateaued since his 2020 season.

NFL mock draft 2023 for Rounds 2-3 - Vinnie Iyer

86. Baltimore Ravens Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (6-0, 214 pounds) The Ravens should be worried about the durability of their backfield. Charbonnet’s power running and three-down upside should be appealing here.

86. Baltimore Ravens Terell Smith Minnesota · CB · Senior

No. 86: Baltimore Ravens - Siaka Ika, DT, Baylor

2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2 and 3 Mock Draft - Luke Easterling

86. Ravens: Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

86. Baltimore Ravens Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue

86. Baltimore Ravens: Purdue CB Cory Trice

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Day 2 Predictions - Alex Ballantine

86. Baltimore Ravens: Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh (7.0)

2023 NFL Draft: One player each team should target on Day 2 - Gordon McGuinness