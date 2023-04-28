Ravens Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2

Following the selection of wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, most pundits expect the Ravens to add a cornerback on Day 2:
NFL Round 2 and 3 Mock Draft - Dane Brugler
86. Baltimore Ravens: Chandler Zavala, G, NC State
The first non-combine invite to be selected in this mock. Zavala slipped through the cracks, but his tape says he’s a top-100 pick.
2023 Round 2-3 NFL Mock Draft: Day 2 Landing Spots for Will Levis, Hendon Hooker - Ian Cummings
86) Baltimore Ravens: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
Clark Phillips III didn’t put up overly impressive testing numbers. That, combined with his lacking size, may push him down the board. Yet, for the Ravens, who need more coverage help, his value is too good to pass up here. Phillips is a chippy, instinctive playmaker with solid functional athleticism, and the versatility to play the slot and the boundary.
2023 NFL Draft Day 2 mock draft after the first round - Cody Williams
86. BYRON YOUNG
EDGE Tennessee
If Byron Young (the Tennesse version) wasn’t one of the older players in the draft class, he’s an easy Round 2 pick. He’s incredibly explosive and plays like the Energizer Bunny. The Ravens quietly need pass rush help in a major way and Young could see snaps for them right away.
2023 NFL Day 2 Mock Draft - Josh Kosko
86. BALTIMORE RAVENS: EDGE ZACH HARRISON, OHIO STATE
Harrison is a long, explosive defensive end who is still trying to figure out how to tap into his immense physical gifts. While he earned an 85.2 pass-rushing grade this past season, it’s worrisome that his grades have plateaued since his 2020 season.
NFL mock draft 2023 for Rounds 2-3 - Vinnie Iyer
86. Baltimore Ravens
Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (6-0, 214 pounds)
The Ravens should be worried about the durability of their backfield. Charbonnet’s power running and three-down upside should be appealing here.
2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Steelers open second round with CB Joey Porter Jr.; Will Levis to Detroit - Lance Zierlein
86. Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota · CB · Senior
2023 NFL Draft Day 2 mock draft: Will Levis, Hendon Hooker find homes in Round 2; Steelers, Chiefs take WRs - Chris Trapasso
No. 86: Baltimore Ravens - Siaka Ika, DT, Baylor
2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2 and 3 Mock Draft - Luke Easterling
86. Ravens: Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2 & 3 Picks & Predictions (Day 2) - Ken Zalis
86. Baltimore Ravens
Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue
2023 NFL draft: Round 2 & 3 mock draft - Tyler Forness
86. Baltimore Ravens: Purdue CB Cory Trice
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Day 2 Predictions - Alex Ballantine
86. Baltimore Ravens: Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh (7.0)
2023 NFL Draft: One player each team should target on Day 2 - Gordon McGuinness
BALTIMORE RAVENS: CB JULIUS BRENTS, KANSAS
If there’s one hole on the Ravens’ starting defense right now, it’s an outside cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey. With 4.5 speed, Brents is fast for a player his size and is coming off the highest-graded season of his career during which he allowed just 24 receptions from 52 targets in coverage.
