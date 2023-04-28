New signings and draft picks propel Ravens offense to elite ranks: Where Do They Stand Among the NFL’s Best?

On April 27, the Baltimore Ravens made several strategic moves that have the potential to catapult their offense into the upper echelons of the NFL. Beginning with the signing of Lamar Jackson to the most lucrative contract in league history, the Ravens solidified their quarterback position for the next five years. This was followed by the selection of Zay Flowers, the top-ranked wide receiver according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., with the No. 22 pick in the NFL draft.

While established offensive powerhouses such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are expected to continue their success into the upcoming season, the Ravens’ additions of Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr., and the retention of Jackson firmly place them among the NFL’s elite.

Baltimore already boasts an impressive rushing attack, but has struggled to find a receiving corps to complement. The additions of Flowers and Beckham, combined with the best tight end duo in the league in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, provide the Ravens with multiple options for attacking opposing defenses. This newfound offensive versatility was previously unattainable during the Lamar Jackson era. No longer can teams simply rely on man-to-man coverage and a stacked box to counter the Ravens’ ground and pass game. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken can now deploy either 12 personnel packages with Andrews and Likely, or 11 personnel with Flowers, Beckham Jr., and Bateman to keep defenses off-balance.

Beckham Jr. and Bateman bring refined route running skills to the Ravens’ offense, while Flowers’ speed and agility after the catch provide an excellent complement to their abilities. Meanwhile, JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards will continue to serve as a formidable backfield duo behind the Ravens’ highly regarded offensive line, which ranked second overall by Pro Football Focus last season. With this impressive arsenal of talent, it is reasonable to expect the Ravens’ offense to rank among the top 10 units in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.