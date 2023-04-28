 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baltimore Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Class

Tracking the Baltimore Ravens selections in the 2023 NFL Draft

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and the Baltimore Beatdown crew will be covering each of the Baltimore Ravens drafted players.

Entering the draft, the Ravens hold five draft selections.

On Day 1, they are slated to pick No. 22 overall.

Day 2, they hold a third-round pick (No. 87).

The final day of the draft the Ravens have three selections. A fourth-round pick (No. 124 ), a fifth-round pick (No. 158) and their last pick is a sixth-round selection (No. 199).

This tracker will serve Ravens fans as a place to find who the team drafts, and what’s to come. With each pick will come links to articles we have, or will contribute regarding the incoming rookie class. It will be updated throughout the draft.

Round 1, Pick 22 — WR Zay Flowers

Rd. 3, Pick 87

Rd. 4, Pick 124

Rd. 5, Pick 158

Rd. 6, Pick 199

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...