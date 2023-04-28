2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 live blog, rumors, trades, updates, pick order and more

A rather eventful day transpired for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, but there’s little time to celebrate as Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft presses on. As of now, the Baltimore Ravens won’t be on the board until pick No. 87, as they traded their 2023 second-round pick in a package to the Chicago Bears for linebacker Roquan Smith. But you never know if the Ravens will leap for a guy they believe in.
This post will serve constant updates regarding draft rumors, trade updates and more. It will also host as an open thread for discussion in the comments.
For all news regarding the Ravens’ selections, head over to the Baltimore Beatdown 2023 draft picks tracker.
For information on how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft, visit here.
News & Rumors
NFL Draft Order - Round 2
34. Detroit Lions
36. Los Angeles Rams
37. Seattle Seahawks
41. Tennessee Titans
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears
55. Detroit Lions
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
61. Chicago Bears
NFL Draft Order - Round 3
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Philadelphia Eagles
67. Denver Broncos
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Tennessee Titans
73. Houston Texans
74. Cleveland Browns
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England Patriots
77. Los Angeles Rams
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Detroit Lions
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers
94. Arizona Cardinals
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Arizona Cardinals
97. Washington Commanders
98. Cleveland Browns
100. Las Vegas Raiders
101. San Francisco 49ers
102. San Francisco 49ers
