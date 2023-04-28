POLL: Grade the Ravens’ pick of WR Zay Flowers

If you hadn’t heard, the Ravens picked wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. We here at SB Nation would love you, the fans, to give us a grade of the selection.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TD8K2U/">Please take our survey</a>

If you’re curious what pundits have graded this pick, I’ve done the kindness of consolidating grades and commentary from across NFL media for your enjoyment. Not to sway your vote, but numerous pundits gave considerable love to the Ravens for the selection of Flowers. Partially, on account of also signing quarterback Lamar Jackson in the same day, which is rather hard to ignore after two years of negotiations.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.