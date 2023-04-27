Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting wide receiver Zay Flowers

On the same day that the Baltimore Ravens finally agreed to a long-term deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson, they opted to give him another weapon at the wide receiver position via the first round of the draft. With the No. 22 overall pick, the Ravens selected Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Analysis and players alike flocked to Twitter to share their opinions on the selection for Baltimore.

Well it happened — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 28, 2023

Practice about to be active lol — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 28, 2023

Bro Baltimore has Zay flowers obj Bateman shessssshhhhhhhh!!!!! — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) April 28, 2023

Ravens steal my favorite WR in draft. Perfect. Great stuff Eric DeCosta. https://t.co/jTvZ7qpId5 — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) April 28, 2023

How things can change in a short period of time.



Since Easter Sunday, the Ravens have signed Odell Beckham, Jr. then extended Lamar Jackson to a record-setting contract and hours later drafted Zay Flowers.



That offense is looking up. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2023

I LOVE Zay Flowers to Baltimore. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 28, 2023

The Ravens' skill positions now look pretty darn good...



QB Lamar Jackson

RB JK Dobbins

WR OBJ

WR Zay Flowers

WR Rashod Bateman

TE Mark Andrews — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 28, 2023

By going to Baltimore at No. 22, Zay Flowers is the first Boston College WR ever to go in the first round. Flowers now also is the highest drafted player to play in the @ShrineBowl in over 20 years and the Ravens were well represented at the event this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2023

OUEEEEWWWWWEEEEEEEEE — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 28, 2023

Zay Flowers reminds me of Steve Smith Sr... fitting he ends up in Baltimore. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 28, 2023

So Lamar Jackson will come back to Baltimore with a new contract and Odell Beckham, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and JK Dobbins in his arsenal. Ravens could bounce back in a big way. https://t.co/4lSGTjbusk — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

By the way, the Ravens told Zay Flowers at the Shrine Bowl that they were picking him if he made it to 22.



They just never imagined he would actually get there. The rich get richer.



One hell of a pick. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 28, 2023

An endorsement that matters in Baltimore: Steve Smith Sr. Zay Flowers. pic.twitter.com/8sMTPJA61v — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 28, 2023

An analytical look at Zay Flowers, via SIS. (All ranks out of 60.)



2.4 yards per route run (29th most)

8.6 yards per target (33rd)

91% of catchable calls caught (10th)

17 unique routes (4th)

0.31 broken/missed tackles per catch (8th)

6.6 yards after catch per reception (17th) — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 28, 2023

Congratulations @ZayFlowers! @Ravens, you got a good one ✍ — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) April 28, 2023

Ravens WRs in Lamar's final game of the 2022 season:



Demarcus Robinson

Devin Duvernay

DeSean Jackson



Their projected starters in Lamar's first 2023 game:



Odell Beckham

Rashod Bateman

Zay Flowers — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 28, 2023

Baltimore selects Boston College WR Zay Flowers 22nd overall



503 YAC gained in 2022 (1st among ACC WRs) pic.twitter.com/LbURezcF8K — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 28, 2023