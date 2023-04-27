 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to the Ravens drafting wide receiver Zay Flowers

The Ravens add another weapon for Lamar Jackson

By Dustin Cox
NFL: NFL Draft Red Carpet Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the same day that the Baltimore Ravens finally agreed to a long-term deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson, they opted to give him another weapon at the wide receiver position via the first round of the draft. With the No. 22 overall pick, the Ravens selected Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Analysts and players alike flocked to Twitter to share their opinions on the selection for Baltimore.

