Ravens 2023 draft: Ravens select wide receiver Zay Flowers

With the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens select wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers brings to the Ravens blazing speed with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the combine, and a 1.53-second 10-yard split. He finished his senior season with the 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With the addition of Flowers, the Ravens’ efforts to rebuild the wide receiver appear complete. They now boast a wide receiver corps of Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Zay Flowers and Devin Duvernay.

Flowers can thrive in the slot and with the Ravens boasting two outside threats in Bateman and Beckham, Flowers could see immediate production and involvement.

Zay Flowers NFL.com Draft Profile

“Slot target who plays with unbridled energy and immense confidence. Flowers is slightly built but can side-step press and fly into action with above-average acceleration and an attacking demeanor. Flowers has a tendency to rush his routes, but his ability to play with speed and move with athleticism makes him hard to read for defenders. His ball skills will shine brightly at times, but frustrating drops come with the package. Flowers has the skill set to become a valuable playmaker as a pro.”

Rd. 1, Pick 22 — WR Zay Flowers

Rd. 3, Pick 87 — Ravens’ own pick

Rd. 4, Pick 124 — Ravens’ own pick

Rd. 5, Pick 158 — Ravens’ own pick

Rd. 6, Pick 199 — Ravens’ own pick

