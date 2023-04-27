POLL: Grade the Ravens re-signing of QB Lamar Jackson

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country.

Baltimore Ravens fans rejoice, for the team and quarterback Lamar Jackson have agreed in principle to a five-year, $260 million deal with $185 million guaranteed.

It’s clear Ravens fans are happy to see Jackson remain in purple and black through 2027. But as the excitement fades, Baltimore Beatdown wants to ask what you think of the deal, and what grade you would give this agreement.

Jackson now becomes the highest-paid player in the NFL, breaking a 10-day old record held by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Jackson’s average annual value now stands at $52 million. Though it’s a hefty price tag, Jackson’s dominance (45-16 record as a starter) is now locked down through the next five years.